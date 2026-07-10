Zee Entertainment has delivered its strongest network quarter in nearly eight years, and it credits much of that to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The audience numbers are real. The more interesting story is the wager that produced them — one Zee’s rivals looked at and declined to make.

The Deal Nobody Else Wanted

FIFA initially sought around $100 million for India’s media rights to the 2026 World Cup. The price fell to roughly $60 million. Still, nobody bit. JioStar — the Disney Star-Viacom18 venture that commands the largest share of India’s sports broadcasting market — reportedly made a final offer of just $15 million before walking away. Sony, which held rights to the 2014 and 2018 editions, chose not to bid at all.

The logic was straightforward: with matches played across the US, Canada and Mexico, marquee fixtures would land in India in the dead of night. Industry estimates capped the rights’ realistic value at ₹150-180 crore. Zee closed the deal at just over $40 million — roughly 60% below FIFA’s original ask, after the market had already refused to pay more.

Bhavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports, frames this as conviction rather than opportunism. In an exclusive interview with Financial Express Digital, he said: “We have consistently seen a strong appetite for premium global football, and this eight-year association with FIFA allows us to build a long-term football ecosystem rather than focus on a single tournament”.

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The observation stemmed from a broader FIFA portfolio that includes the Women’s World Cup, U-17 and U-20 tournaments, Futsal World Cups and the Intercontinental Cup. That may well be true. It is also true that the belief arrived only after two much larger rivals had already priced the same asset as a loser.

What Zee Actually Changed

Winning the rights wasn’t the decisive move. Changing how they’d be sold was. For over a decade, India’s biggest sporting properties have followed one template: free or hybrid streaming, maximise reach, recover the investment through advertising. Zee inverted it — live coverage went behind a premium paywall, with subscription packs reportedly running from around ₹700 to over ₹1,699, shifting the primary revenue engine from advertisers to consumers.

Lionel Messi to be seen on Zee5. Photo: Zee5

“Premium sporting properties like the FIFA World Cup create value across both subscription and advertising, and we believe these models complement each other rather than compete,” Janavlekar told Financial Express Digital. “Through our FIFA subscription packs, consumers not only get access to live tournament coverage but also to ZEE5’s extensive catalogue of movies, originals, TV shows, and regional content across multiple languages, creating a stronger overall value proposition.”

That’s the pitch: FIFA as an acquisition funnel for the rest of ZEE5’s library. What Janavlekar hasn’t offered, in this or any other public comment, is a number — what the subscription funnel has actually generated, or what threshold would call the strategy a win.

The Reach Numbers Are Real. Revenue Is a Different Question

On scale, the figures are hard to dispute. Unite8 Sports and ZEE5 have reached over 300 million unique viewers across television, streaming and social platforms since June 1, with 100 million-plus in the opening weekend and 25 million households reached through Unite8 Sports in that window alone. Nearly 60 million new viewers have been added to the sports portfolio, Unite8 Sports 2 is now India’s leading English-language sports channel for the tournament period, and the network touched a 20% share in Week 24 — its best in nearly eight years.

“The overwhelming response to FIFA World Cup 2026 across our platforms marks a pivotal moment for us in our journey to build a compelling sports business,” Janavlekar said. “We are amping up our efforts with innovative programming initiatives to keep the audiences engaged even beyond the match window as the tournament enters the key stage.”

One number does speak to depth rather than breadth: 190-plus minutes of average engagement per viewer across live matches and the opening ceremony. It supports Janavlekar’s argument that time zones matter less than assumed: “Football audiences in India are highly passionate and actively follow the sport throughout the year, which means late-night and early-morning matches often attract a more committed and deeply engaged viewer base.”

Lionel Messi and all his records in FIFA World Cup 2025. Photo: X

Set against that, the 6 million viewers logged on ZEE5 itself between June 11-14 is a modest number inside a 300-million-plus omni-platform claim — a reminder that television and social distribution, not the subscription app at the centre of Zee’s strategy, are carrying most of this reach.

None of these figures are revenue, paying-subscriber, or retention numbers. Zee has not disclosed any of the three.

Where the Answers Stopped Short

Three exchanges from Zee’s own commentary illustrate the gap between strategy and disclosure.

Asked why rivals walked away on financial grounds, Janavlekar spoke about conviction and long-term ecosystem-building, never engaging with the fact that FIFA’s asking price had already collapsed by the time Zee signed. It’s an answer to why Zee believes in football — not why it believed the rights were undervalued at $40 million specifically.

On the subscription-sharing confusion at launch, he called it “a communication gap around certain introductory plan benefits,” adding that “eligible users received the intended benefits” once clarified. What the original terms were, whether they changed, and how many subscribers were affected in the interim remain unstated.

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Asked directly why the World Cup wasn’t streaming in 4K in India, Janavlekar described infrastructure investment in “bandwidth, capacity management, platform scalability, and content protection” — without confirming or denying 4K availability, which was the question.

The Grassroots Number Without a Base

Zee has committed 15% of football-related subscription revenue to Indian grassroots development — training pipelines at city, district, state and national level, run in coordination with the AIFF. “Our vision is to ensure that every football fan on ZEE5 is not just watching the sport, but also contributing to its growth in India,” Janavlekar said. Without the underlying subscription revenue figure, though, 15% of an unpublished number cannot be independently verified by fans, the AIFF, or anyone outside Zee’s finance team.

The Jio Trade-Off

Making Unite8 Sports free on Jio set-top boxes was pitched by Janavlekar as reducing “friction in content discovery” and helping consumers “access premium experiences through platforms they already use.” That’s true — but in a market where JioStar controls the largest sports audience share, the bundle is also a distribution play that Zee couldn’t otherwise buy. It’s a trade-off between maximising audience and maximising direct ZEE5 subscribers that Zee’s messaging doesn’t name.

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The Verdict — For Now

Zee took a rights package the market had priced conservatively, backed it with a subscription-first model instead of an ad-led one, and delivered its strongest network performance in nearly eight years. The scale of the numbers back the bet. What they don’t yet prove is the business case: subscription revenue booked, paying subscribers retained, and what happens to that audience once football’s marquee event gives way to Futsal and youth World Cups on the FIFA calendar. Janavlekar’s own language — building “sustained engagement,” a “long-term football ecosystem,” value that extends “well beyond the live broadcast window” — is the right strategic instinct. Whether it survives contact with a balance sheet is the part of this story Zee hasn’t told yet.