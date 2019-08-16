Ex-cricketer VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide over debts, confirm police

VB Chandrasekhar played seven ODIs for India.

Former India cricketer VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide due to debts, the Chennai Police confirmed on Friday. A statement issued by the police ruled out speculations that the former India opener died due to cardiac arrest.

As per the police, Chandrasekhar ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Chennai because of debts. The former cricketer was under immense stress due to debt, a police official said. He owned a team VB Kanchi Veerans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, whose fourth edition ended on Thursday. Earlier, there were reports that he died due to a cardiac arrest.

Chandrasekhar had played seven ODIs for India. After retiring from cricket, VB as he was popularly known, got involved in coaching and commentary roles. He also served as India selector for brief tenure and was also part of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as manager for three years.It was Chandrasekhar who brought MS Dhoni in the CSK team, raising the bar to the unheard sum of $ 1.5 million dollars.

Chandrasekhar, who made his first-class debut at the age of 25, played for Tamil Nadu, the team that comprised of WV Raman, Diwakar Vasu, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, and Bharath Arun. Till recently he had the record of fastest hundred in Ranji trophy. He had scored a 56-ball century for Tamil Nadu against Rest of India in an Irani Cup game.

He served as a national selector when Greg Chappell was the coach of the Indian cricket team. Chandrasekhar also did commentary in later years in domestic cricket.

“I have done two years of commentary with him and I can vouch that I became better simply interacting with him. His game reading, grip on technical aspects was mind-blowing and it is a memory, I would always cherish,” former India stumper Deep Dasgupta said while speaking to PTI.