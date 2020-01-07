Ex-Australia coach Darren Lehmann quits social media – Here’s why

The Australian all-rounder had been at the centre of controversy last year as well when the sandpaper gate took place in South Africa.

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann quit social media after his Twitter account got hacked and was used to post disturbing messages after the attack on Iran. According to a report by AFP, Darren Lehmann said he was shocked and disturbed by events that had transpired and will be taking a break from social media for a while. The incident took place when the match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder was taking place in the Big Bash League. Lehmann is the coach of Brisbane Heat and was on the ground when the incident happened.

The tensions between Iran and the US have been running high and Lehmann’s account was used to promote anti-Iran messages. Lehmann has over 300,000 followers on his Twitter account. The Australian all-rounder had been at the centre of controversy last year as well when the Sandpaper Gate took place in South Africa. Darren Lehmann was the coach of the Australian team during the controversy and had soon resigned from his post after the incident.

Hi everyone

As you have probably noticed, last night while we were playing our BBL game, someone hacked my accounts and used it to spread some malicious and hurtful statements. The words and sentiments used were definitely ones that I do not endorse or promote. (Cont) — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) January 7, 2020

. To see such vile and horrendous opinions used in my name has caused great upset to me and my family. I’ve decided to have a break from social media for the foreseeable future. I appreciate your understanding and apologies to anyone who was unnecessary hurt or offended. (Cont) — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) January 7, 2020

by those hacked tweets and posts. It has taken until this morning to have it resolved through Twitter despite me addressing it as soon as I become aware of it after the game. Thanks to the staff at Brisbane Heat and Cricket Australia for helping us through this awful experience. — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) January 7, 2020

Darren Lehmann has played 117 ODI games and 27 Test matches in his international career for Australia.