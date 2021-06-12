Euro 2020: Denmark v Finland match suspended after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapses on-field

Denmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland match at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark (Reuters image)

Denmark’s Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash: Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly while running near the left touchline.

The midfielder’s teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash with the Finns.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view.

