Euro 2020: Denmark v Finland match suspended after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapses on-field

Updated: June 12, 2021 11:00 PM

Euro 2020 - Denmark v Finland:: Eriksen collapsed suddenly while running near the left touchline.

Christian Eriksen Denmark Euro 2020 Denmark v FinlandDenmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland match at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark (Reuters image)

Denmark’s Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash: Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly while running near the left touchline.

The midfielder’s teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash with the Finns.

Both teams subsequently  left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view.

EuroUEFA
