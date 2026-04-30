The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has significantly bolstered its commercial and sporting pedigree with the announcement of its fifth franchise. South African stalwarts Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen have formed a consortium with Managing Partner Madhukar Shree to acquire the Rotterdam-based team, joining a league co-founded and co-owned by Bollywood actor and sports entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan.

While the league is set for its inaugural season this August, the project has been in development for some time. The ICC officially sanctioned the ETPL in early 2025, and the project has matured through strategic partnerships with the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. The acquisition of the Rotterdam team underscores the ETPL’s strategy of integrating high-profile athlete-owners to drive brand equity in Europe’s first ICC-sanctioned T20 franchise league.

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A Multinational Ownership Portfolio

The Rotterdam announcement completes a high-octane ownership grid that bridges entertainment and global sport. For the Financial Express audience, the ETPL’s ability to attract “founding-level” investment from active and retired legends signals a robust valuation for European cricket assets.

Franchise Primary Ownership / Strategic Partners Rotterdam Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Madhukar Shree Amsterdam Steve Waugh (Cricket Legend) & Jamie Dwyer (Hockey Icon) Belfast Glenn Maxwell (Australian All-rounder) & Rohan Lund Glasgow Chris Gayle (Universe Boss) & Tansha Batra (Mugafi Group) Edinburgh Kyle Mills & Nathan McCullum (New Zealand Stalwarts)

VIDEO | Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (@faf1307), captain and co-owner of the Rotterdam franchise in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) on what it's like being the owner of a franchise:



"It still hasn't really sunk in. I still see myself only really as a… pic.twitter.com/RmoRulL3Q5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2026

The ‘Equity-First’ Business Model

The ETPL is innovating beyond the traditional salary-cap model. The Rotterdam franchise has successfully pioneered an ‘Equity-as-Package’ structure to secure world-class talent:

Heinrich Klaasen: Retained as the league’s most valuable international asset, his contract includes a direct equity stake in the franchise—a move to ensure long-term skin in the game.

Retained as the league’s most valuable international asset, his contract includes a direct equity stake in the franchise—a move to ensure long-term skin in the game. Faf du Plessis: Acting as a “Stakeholder-Captain,” Du Plessis is set to transition from on-field leadership to a full-time co-ownership role upon his retirement, ensuring organizational continuity.

Acting as a “Stakeholder-Captain,” Du Plessis is set to transition from on-field leadership to a full-time co-ownership role upon his retirement, ensuring organizational continuity. Jonty Rhodes: Bringing his commercial acumen developed since 2020, Rhodes moves into a pure ownership role, stepping back from coaching to focus on the franchise’s scaling and sponsorship yields.

Strategic Institutional Support

Co-founder Abhishek—who also owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers (PKL) and Chennaiyin FC (ISL)—has been instrumental in positioning the ETPL as a serious commercial entity. The league is a joint venture between Rules Global (Rules X) and Cricket Ireland, with formal backing from Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

Dhiraj Malhotra, Co-founder, ETPL, and former GM of BCCI, emphasized that the involvement of owners like Rhodes and Du Plessis is critical to establishing the “institutional pedigree” required for a new league to survive in a crowded global T20 calendar.

Looking Ahead: August 2026 Debut

The inaugural season is set to kick off on August 26, 2026, featuring 33 matches across six cities. With a broadcast reach targeted at India, Australia, and the UK, the ETPL is positioned as the final “frontier market” for T20 cricket, leveraging celebrity ownership to unlock a European sports market currently valued in the billions.

The Bottom Line: By aligning the interests of icons like Bachchan and Steve Waugh with active players like Klaasen and Maxwell, the ETPL is not just launching a tournament—it is building a diversified sports-investment portfolio in a region ripe for commercial disruption.