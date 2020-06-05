  • MORE MARKET STATS

EPL: Leipzig striker Timo Werner likely to be Chelsea’s second signing

Updated: June 5, 2020 8:04:55 PM

Chelsea reportedly agreed to a deal in principle to sign Werner after meeting his release clause of around 60 million euros 68 million which expires on June 15.

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their third goal with Christopher Nkunku, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Germany striker Timo Werner could be headed to Chelsea from Leipzig.

The Premier League club reportedly agreed to a deal in principle to sign Werner after meeting his release clause of around 60 million Euros which expires on June 15.

The 24-year-old Werner has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

He has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season for Leipzig which has reached the Champions League quarterfinals.

Werner who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016 will compete with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for the striker spot at Chelsea.

The London team has already agreed to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech who is set to join on July 1.

