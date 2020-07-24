EPL 2020-21: Next English Premier League season to begin September 12

Published: July 24, 2020 8:01 PM

EPL 2020-21: That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for next season were agreed to by the clubs during a conference call. 

The next Premier League soccer season will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23.

This season will end on Sunday. That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

