England win toss, opt to bowl against India in 4th T20I

By: |
March 18, 2021 7:13 PM

India made two changes with Ishan Kishan, who is suffering from a groin strain, making way for Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal. England are fielding the same playing XI from the previous match.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20 International against India here on Thursday.

The teams:
India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

