England vs Windies: Rain washes out 3rd ODI to keep series poised at 1-1

The umpires inspected the ground to see if a 30 overs a side game was possible. (Image: Windies twitter)

The third ODI between Windies and England was washed out due to rain. England skipper Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The toss was delayed by more than an hour because of rain before the game could even begin. Rain returned again right after the toss to make matters worse which prompted the ground staff to put the covers back on.

The first match of the series was won by England which is the number 1 team in the ODI format. Windies managed to come back in the series as they clinched the second game of the series to stun English players. The fans in Grenada were disappointed as the match was called off leaving the series poised at 1-1. The umpires inspected the ground to see if a 30 overs a side game was possible. But even that was not meant to be as it started raining again which led to the match being called off.

With two more ODI’s to go in the series, it will be an interesting contest between the two teams. Windies look like a rejuvenated side after the return of Chris Gayle and Darren Bravo. The recent performances by the Windies have given them a lot of confidence just before the World Cup. Windies all-rounder Andre Russell could make a comeback in the 4th ODI of the series which will be a huge boost for the side.

The 4th ODI of the series will be played in St George’s on 27th February 2019 and the final ODI will be played on 3rd March. The two teams will also play a three-match T-20 series which will begin from 6th March 2019.