England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad leads charge; Hosts lead by 258 runs in deciding Manchester Test

Cricket – Third Test – England v West Indies – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain – July 25, 2020 England’s Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of West Indies’ Roston Chase with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Martin Rickett/Pool via REUTERS

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley were sharing an unbeaten opening stand of 86 as England built up a 258-run lead over the West Indies by tea on day three of the deciding third Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

By dismissing the Windies for 197 before lunch thanks to four wickets from Stuart Broad, England took a lead of 172 runs into the second innings and was on course to take a formidable advantage into the final two days in Manchester.

Burns was on 38 and Sibley was 40 not out.

Earlier, Broad finished with figures of 6-31 to move onto 497 Test wickets and continue his brilliant form in this match, having already smashed a game-turning 45-ball 62 at the end of England’s first innings.

Resuming on 137-6, Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich reached their first target — getting the West Indies past the follow-on mark — as England started Day 3 with the same pacemen who finished Saturday, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes.

However, it all changed when veterans Broad and James Anderson came into the attack.

Off his third delivery of the day, Broad trapped Holder lbw for 46, with a review backing up the on-field decision.

Then, off his third over, Broad removed Rahkeem Cornwall (10) and Kemar Roach (0) in the space of four balls.

Broad then took the sixth wicket when Dowrich (37) slashed at a short ball and Woakes snaffled the catch after getting round from mid-on.

Broad was dropped for the first Test — won by the West Indies in Southampton — and didn’t take it well, expressing his disappointment in a TV interview during the match.

Restored for the second test in Manchester, Broad took three wickets in each innings in a win for England.

In the third Test, he has made his best score with the bat since 2013 and taken his 18th five-wicket haul in Tests.

The West Indies were further hampered when wicketkeeper Dowrich had to leave the field after taking a ball from Shannon Gabriel in the mouth. Joshua da Silva came on as a replacement for Dowrich.