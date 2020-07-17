England vs West Indies 2nd Test: Sibley, Stokes lead England to commanding position in Manchester Test

Stokes was unbeaten on 99 off 252 balls and was being just as measured in his approach with the ball moving around in Manchester.
Dom Sibley completed his patiently compiled century and Ben Stokes was close to three figures himself Friday as they extended their unbeaten partnership to 183 runs and pressed home England’s advantage over the West Indies by lunch on day two of the second Test at Old Trafford.
England was 264-3 at the end of a wicketless first session in which the hosts added 57 runs in 26 overs the kind of rate that took test cricket back to the old days. Sibley beat Stokes in their painstaking crawls to the milestone, bringing up his second test hundred with a straight drive for three runs about 10 minutes before lunch. The opener gave a big fist pump to celebrate his 312-ball century, England’s fifth slowest since 1990, and was 101 not out at lunch.
- England vs West Indies: Michael Atherton calls Jofra Archer's bio-secure bubble breach 'very foolish'
- England vs West Indies 2nd test: Sibley, Stokes' unbeaten 126-run partnership takes hosts to 207-3 at end of Day 1
- BCCI Apex Council meeting: IPL 2020, revamped FTP, shortened domestic calendar on 11-point agenda
Stokes was unbeaten on 99 off 252 balls and was being just as measured in his approach with the ball moving around in Manchester. England was meandering along at a run rate of 2.44, with the leave often being the shot of choice, especially for Sibley.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.