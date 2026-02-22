England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: 42nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 saw England kick off their Super 8 campaign against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy with a 51-run win. After a stuttering group stage that saw them narrowly escape against Nepal and Italy, Harry Brook’s Three Lions are back at a venue where they swept the Lankans 3-0 in a bilateral series and registered another win over them, this time in the Super 8 stage of a World Cup, despite managing 146/9 in the first innings.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026

Sri Lanka 95 (16.4)

England 146/9 (20.0) Super 8 – Match 2

England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, had entered the Super 8 as a genuine title contender following their historic 8-wicket thrashing of Australia. Despite the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, the Lankan Lions eaned on Pathum Nissanka’s explosive form and Maheesh Theekshana’s spin until this round but while their bowlers performed well, their batting was a big let down in this clash.

England managed 146/9 against Sri Lanka

While weather forecasts suggested a possible rain threat over the match, the match started on time with Sri Lanka electing to field first. While Phil Salt top scored for the Three Lions with 62 runs and Will Jacks chipped in with 21, Sri Lanka managed to keep the Three Lions down to 146/9.

Dunith Wellalage finished with figures of 3 wickets for 26 runs off his 4 overs while Dilshan Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana picked up 2 wickets each. Dushmantha Chameera also scalped a wicket.

Opening spells from Archer, Jacks in 2nd innings set the tone for an England win

In response, opening spells from Jofra Archer and Will Jacks firmly tilted the balance of the match in England’s favour as they both reduced Sri Lanka to 34/5 after 6 overs with Jacks claiming 3 wickets for 14 runs in his 3 overs and Archer picking 2 for 20 in his 3 overs.

Eventually, Jacks finished with 3/22 while Archer, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid finished with 2 wickets apiece. Jamie Overton got a solitary wicket. For Sri Lanka, their captain Dasun Shanaka (30 off 24) was the best performer with the bat but it brought the 2014 champions nowhere near the finish line.

