England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: 42nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 saw England kick off their Super 8 campaign against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy with a 51-run win. After a stuttering group stage that saw them narrowly escape against Nepal and Italy, Harry Brook’s Three Lions are back at a venue where they swept the Lankans 3-0 in a bilateral series and registered another win over them, this time in the Super 8 stage of a World Cup, despite managing 146/9 in the first innings.
India vs South Africa LIVE BLOG
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
Sri Lanka
95 (16.4)
England
146/9 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 2 )
England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, had entered the Super 8 as a genuine title contender following their historic 8-wicket thrashing of Australia. Despite the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, the Lankan Lions eaned on Pathum Nissanka’s explosive form and Maheesh Theekshana’s spin until this round but while their bowlers performed well, their batting was a big let down in this clash.
England managed 146/9 against Sri Lanka
While weather forecasts suggested a possible rain threat over the match, the match started on time with Sri Lanka electing to field first. While Phil Salt top scored for the Three Lions with 62 runs and Will Jacks chipped in with 21, Sri Lanka managed to keep the Three Lions down to 146/9.
Dunith Wellalage finished with figures of 3 wickets for 26 runs off his 4 overs while Dilshan Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana picked up 2 wickets each. Dushmantha Chameera also scalped a wicket.
Opening spells from Archer, Jacks in 2nd innings set the tone for an England win
In response, opening spells from Jofra Archer and Will Jacks firmly tilted the balance of the match in England’s favour as they both reduced Sri Lanka to 34/5 after 6 overs with Jacks claiming 3 wickets for 14 runs in his 3 overs and Archer picking 2 for 20 in his 3 overs.
Eventually, Jacks finished with 3/22 while Archer, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid finished with 2 wickets apiece. Jamie Overton got a solitary wicket. For Sri Lanka, their captain Dasun Shanaka (30 off 24) was the best performer with the bat but it brought the 2014 champions nowhere near the finish line.
England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here is our coverage recap of the match
SL vs ENG: It's a wrap!
England are still not at their fluent best, yet they continue to collect wins and that’s a dangerous sign for the rest. With two points secured, they head into Tuesday’s clash against Pakistan at the same venue with growing belief. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have work to do after back-to-back defeats halted their early surge.
With two of their Super Eight games left, there’s little room for error for them. Plenty more action awaits, including the India vs South Africa game in Ahmedabad where India are batting first.
From all of us at Financial Express, thank you for reading and joining us. See you next time.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Winning captain Harry Brook
"Beautiful birthday present, an awesome effort to get over the line and bowl them out for 100. [Low scores] Don't think there were any demons, spinners on both sides used the pace really well, lack of pace was creating chances. We had a chat and adapted really well. It was slow, hard to time, Salty played exceptionally to get 60, with everyone playing around him. Not the fluent Phil Salt we are used to but he got us to a score," Brook says.
"[Buttler form] Not concerned, he's a powerhouse, arguably our best white-ball player ever, lacking a bit of confidence at the moment but I'd rather he start like this and finish with a flourish. [Defending total] Spin worked for them, we've played a lot here and we knew that would play a part."
"[Jacks] He was annoyed with how he got out and he said he bowls better when he's angry. Don't need to vary lines, more about pace. We got reward for that with caught-and-bowleds, and a few caught on the boundary. Perfect adaptation to circumstances. Feel like we can play on any surface. Jos hasn't fired yet, but if we get on a good wicket he's going to get a hundred. Phil Salt, too. Once we figure the powerplay out and get on top with the bat, we're going to be a hard team to beat."
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Shanaka not too pleased with his team's performance
"It's very disappointing, but at the same time we had a lot of positives with the ball. I think we restricted them by at least 20 runs and I expected my batters to chase it down. The pitch played well, was slow in the first innings, but settled well under lights. We batted badly, the batting from both teams wasn't good. I wouldn't say they bowled really well, we batted badly. We have tried 5 main bowlers in this WC, so I can use them accordingly. The discussion was to take it deep (in the chase). We've played a lot of cricket in these conditions, we needed to go deep and take the right options. We didn't do that well, one bad game can cost us in the World Cup tournament. It's one bad game for the batters, but I'm expecting them to do well in the coming games."
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Will Jacks bags the Player of the Match award
"We are buzzing with that. At the halfway stage, we were pleased to get up to 145, but obviously we knew we were going to have to bowl well and work hard. And we had such a brilliant start in the powerplay, Jof got us off to a good start. And then we managed to continue taking wickets all the way throughout. We seem to do well here. We've obviously just come off a series against Sri Lanka at this ground. So we do know it well. Yeah, with minimum really 12 overs to spin here. That's it."
"I think we spin the ball hard, which definitely helps there. And we seem to do well defending, squeezing the game, like squeezing, eking every dot out that we possibly can. And we know as a chasing side how hard it makes it. I love getting that responsibility with the ball. I think it encourages me to get into the game and perform better. I think I like that responsibility and bowling in the powerplay is something I've done a lot. So it's not foreign to me."
"And when we get on the surface like that, I come into the game knowing what I need to do. We haven't quite been at our best, but importantly, we've been winning those close games. And I think it's quite relieving in a way to get through that stage where you're expected to win. Coming back here and against the better teams in a way, some of that pressure is off you and you just go out there and play your way. And that's something we've done today. Played with freedom. And it's just about trusting our own game. We know we're good enough and we know if we play with that freedom and that unity that more often than not we'll be in the right position."
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: BOWLED HIM!! England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs!
Adil Rashid cleans up Dilshan Madushanka as England clinch a win by 51 runs. Sri Lanka all out for 95 runs.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Chameera misses, Dawson hits the stumps!
England inch closer to a win. Chameera tries to dance down the track and play the big shot but misses ends up losing his stumps. SL- 94/9 now after 16 overs. Second wicket for Dawson. They need 53 from 24 balls with 1 wicket in hand.
Perhaps Sri Lanka's last hope Shanaka too falls. He gets out for 30. Good relay catch by Jacks and Banton, Sri Lanka- 91/8 in 15.3 overs. Adil Rashid gets the wicket.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: SIX!! Over long on! Shanaka keeps the fight alive
Last ball of the 14th over, Shanaka times this ball sweetly and it goes over long off for a SIX. The fielder was inside the circle so it wasn't that high risk a shot. He gets the maximum result though. Sri Lanka need 66 runs in 36 balls.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Shanaka survives!
Shanaka goes for the pull with reqyired rin rate mounting over 10, not that he has too many choices. Only manages a top edge that flies high but falls in the no man's land. Overton the bowler.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Oh Dear! It's a HIT WICKET!
HIT WICKET!!! Hemantha goes back after Dushmantha knocks the bails out of his own stumps. Sri Lanka- 69/7 after 12 overs.
Dushan Hemantha hit wicket b Overton 5 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 62.5
Jamie Overton with the ball for the first time in this match. Sri Lanka not practically or mathematically out of this game yet. But need a magical effort from someone. Will it be their captain Shanaka leading from the front from this situation?
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Shanaka smashes one straight over the bowler's head for FOUR!
Finally Shanaka gives Sri Lankan fans something to cheer. Smashes a Liam Dawson delivery straight over the bowler's head for a boundary.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Halfway through!
Woah! 10 overs bowled, Sri Lanka have managed 56/6 in a 147 chase. Surely, England's game to lose from here or will Sri Lanka rise from the ashes? They need 91 runs in 60 balls.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka lose their 6th wicket!
8.4, W, Liam Dawson to Kamindu Mendis, out Caught&Bowled!! Dawson has his man now, was a nicely tossed up delivery on middle and Kamindu was looking to work it onto the on-side, but it's the drift which leads to his downfall - closes the face of the bat and the leading edge lobs back into the bowler's hands. Dawson wasn't dropping those any day and the Sri Lankan fans look miserble. Kamindu Mendis c and b Liam Dawson 13(11) [4s-1 6s-1]
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka- 45/5 after 8 overs
Sri Lanka- 45/5 after 8 overs. Dasun Shanaka- 8* off 6, Kamindu Mendis- 7* off 8. The game's going away from Sri Lanka's reach or has it gone already?
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: OUT!! Jacks gets his third
Welllage tried to be aggressive but no timing on that and what the batter intended to go at long on ended up being caught at mid on where the fieler was coming back. SL- 34/5 in 5.5 overs.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: And now suddenly 3 boundaries in a row!
First off an edge off Kamindu Mendis off the last ball of Archer's over before Wellalage's brilliant two boundaries off the first two balls.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: HANG ON! There is no time to breathe! Another wicket goes down
WICKET!! Archer strikes again. It's Mishara who has edges one straight to the man at the flying slip/short third man. Excellent from the speedster.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Two wickets in two balls!! Woah!
So many twists in this game! Jacks gets another. Pavan Rathnayake tried to go for the big shot first up but only managed to get a toe edge of the bat, the ball ballooned up and when it came down, it was pouched by the cover fielder. Sri Lanka now 20/3.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: WICKET!! Will Jacks gets a wicket!
Will Jacks strikes! Kusal Mendis has hit one straight back to the bowler, SL- 20/2 in the 4th over.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: WICKET!! Archer strikes, Nissanka has to walk back
2.4, W, Archer to Nissanka, OUT! Full and straight and Nissanka goes for the aerial flick but finds the deep midwicket fielder just before this ball. Nissanka out for 9, SL- 15/1 in 2.4 overs.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Back-to-back boundaries for Nissanka
Nissanka kneels down and then helps this ball to the leg side for a boundary. Superb from the batter.
SL vs ENG LIVE SCORE: First boundary for Nissanka!
First a boundary off Jacks' first over from Mishara and then Nissanka finds one off Archer. Backs away to the leg side and then punches it through the off side for a delicate boundary.
SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka's' run chase gets underway
Sri Lanka's run chase gets underway. They have a real chance at something special here. Nissanka and Mishara open for the co-hosts. Will Jacks and Jofra Archer have bowled an over each, SL- 7/0 after the first over.
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE SCORE: England finish at 146/9
England finish at 146/9. Sri Lanka need 147 runs to win.
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka call Chameera for the last over
Sri Lanka call Chameera for the last over. Overton has smashed the third ball of the over for a SIX! England now 143/9, can they get to 150?
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE SCORE: Two wickets in two balls! Archer falls for a duck!
Archer falls for a duck. Another full toss which Archer tried to lift over mid off but only managed to hit it straight to the fielder.
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE SCORE: WICKET!!! Madhushanka gets a wicket!!
It's a low full toss from Madhushanka but Jacks finds the fielder this time. Sri Lanka continue their good performance on the field. Wellalage the fielder. 8 down
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE SCORE: Two boundaries in the cover region for Will Jacks! Much needed for ENG
Two boundaries in the cover region for Will Jacks! Much needed for ENG. Welcome runs for them. First a drive through the left of extra cover then up and over extra cover. Madhushanka getting hit for some runs.
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE SCORE: 2 runs and a wicket from the 18th
2 runs and a wicket from the 18th! Woah. What a performance this from Sri Lanka so far. Will Jacks- 13* off 10, Jamie Overton- 1* off 4. Theekshana finishes with figures of 4 overs, 2 wickets for 21 runs.