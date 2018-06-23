England vs Panama LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: When and where on LIVE telecast on TV in India

England vs Panama LIVE Streaming Online: The last time England was defeated by a CONCACAF opposition was in 1958.

England vs Panama LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: England will take on Panama in a group G clash of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. The two sides had contrasting starts to their campaign. England defeated Tunisia 2-1 after skipper Harry Kane scored a brace – opening goal and a last-minute strike – for his team. The ‘Three Lions’ will head into Sunday’s game and would eye win to boost their chances for qualification. Los Canaleros will hope for a change in fortune after their 3-0 loss to Belgium in the opening game. Interestingly, the last time England was defeated by a CONCACAF opposition was in 1958. “We came here to learn and to compete. If we want to continue competing, we need to perform well against them. Starting from there you know that it’s going to be a match full of adrenaline because we depend on that result to keep going forward in the tournament.” said Panama’s Jaime Penedo.

When will England vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

England vs Panam FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 24, 2018.

Where will England vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

England vs Panama, FIFA world cup will be held at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium Nizhny Novgorod.

What time will England vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

England vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 5.30 pm IST.

How to watch, England vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch England vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, England vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

England vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

PANAMA

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo FC), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco FC).

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (CD Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders).

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gómez (Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario de Lima), Jose Luis Rodriguez (KAA Gent).

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (LD Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna), Blas Perez (CSD Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sports Boys), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato).

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)