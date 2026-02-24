22:49 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

"(On securing a semi-final birth) Very happy with the way we played there, and it's just nice to get through to the semi-finals now and we've got one more game against New Zealand and we'll focus on that, but then the bigger prize will be on the other side."

"(On his promotion to No. 3) It was Baz. It was all Baz. He came to me this morning and said, look, we might change it up and put you up at three today. And we've spoken about adapting and changing all sorts throughout this competition and just having the bravery to do that today was awesome. "

"(On seemingly unlocking a new level of your game with the bat) Well, getting better. Number three. I haven't hit much, but it's nice to get out there and face as many balls as possible. (On Pakistan having given them a scare towards the end) They're good."

"They are always good. They're some of the world-class players in there. They have been for many years. And yeah, like I said, it's just nice to get over the line. (On the English side looking like a cohesive unit ahead of the semi-finals) There's obviously areas that we still want to improve on and you can never quite get perfection, but we're always striving for it."

"So, like I said, we'll look towards the New Zealand game now and our mind is completely on that. (On getting a World Cup hundred) I was just happy to be able to hit the ball, to be honest. We were in a tricky situation at the start and then a couple of partnerships there was nice and, like I said, just nice to get over the line."