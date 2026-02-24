Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets on Tuesday (February 24) in their Super 8 fixture at the Pallekele International Stadium to secure a semi-final berth. While Pakistan posted 164/9 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first, England chased it down with 5 balls to spare.
England
166/8 (19.1)
Pakistan
164/9 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 5 )
England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets
Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan top scores for Pakistan with 63
Sahibzada Farhan top scored with 63 runs for Pakistan. For England, Liam Dawson scalped 3/24 in his 4 overs while Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer picked 2 wickets each. In the run chase, even as Shaheen Afridi picked 4 wickets and Usman Tariq got a couple, Harry Brook’s 100 off 51 meant the Three Lions got home.
ENG vs PAK Playing XIs
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
Here is how the action unfolded:
Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 HIGHLIGHTS- Here is our coverage recap
We have just seen another Super 8 clash that has seen one semi-finalist being confirmed. As the tournament heads into its decisive stretch, every over now carries added weight and every result sends ripples across the group.
There’s plenty more sporting action to come, and we will be right here trying to bring every twist and turn.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Harry Brook bags the Player of the Match award!
"(On securing a semi-final birth) Very happy with the way we played there, and it's just nice to get through to the semi-finals now and we've got one more game against New Zealand and we'll focus on that, but then the bigger prize will be on the other side."
"(On his promotion to No. 3) It was Baz. It was all Baz. He came to me this morning and said, look, we might change it up and put you up at three today. And we've spoken about adapting and changing all sorts throughout this competition and just having the bravery to do that today was awesome. "
"(On seemingly unlocking a new level of your game with the bat) Well, getting better. Number three. I haven't hit much, but it's nice to get out there and face as many balls as possible. (On Pakistan having given them a scare towards the end) They're good."
"They are always good. They're some of the world-class players in there. They have been for many years. And yeah, like I said, it's just nice to get over the line. (On the English side looking like a cohesive unit ahead of the semi-finals) There's obviously areas that we still want to improve on and you can never quite get perfection, but we're always striving for it."
"So, like I said, we'll look towards the New Zealand game now and our mind is completely on that. (On getting a World Cup hundred) I was just happy to be able to hit the ball, to be honest. We were in a tricky situation at the start and then a couple of partnerships there was nice and, like I said, just nice to get over the line."
England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets with 5 balls to spare. They are through to the semi-final.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Another wicket!! Wow! The game's turned on its head and how!
Overton tries to go downtown but makes no contact after coming down the track, the keeper collects and whips off the bails. ENG now 8 down, still needing 4 to win.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: BOWLED HIM!! Late twist?
ENG lose a wicket needing 5 runs. Tries to pull Nawaz but mut misses, ends up losing his wicket.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: WICKET!!! BOWLED HIM! Brook out for 100
Afridi has cleaned up Brook with a full length ball. Brook departs for 100 off 51 but he has almost done the job for his team.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: 100 for Harry Brook!
100 for Harry Brook! He has got there in style! Gets to the landmark in 50 balls.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan's last throw of the dice! Shaheen returns for his last over
Shaheen returns for his last over. 3 overs, 3 for 13. Can he strike again?
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Edged for FOUR!! What a way to end the over+
Brook looks to go for a shot away from his body. Only manages an edge that goes for a boundary. Brook now into his 90s. England need 27 runs from 24 balls.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Jacks pulls for SIX!!
It's a half-tracker from Usman Tariq and Jacks smashes a SIX! Surely, the game in England's pockets from this position.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England need 41 runs in 30 balls
Another 7-run over with no risks taken. England now need 41 runs in 30 balls. Harry Brook- 83* off 45, Will Jacks- 11* off 10. Mohammad Nawaz's 2 overs going for 24 runs.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: 7 runs coming off the 14th over
England- 117/5 after 14 overs. Harry Brook- 79* off 41, Will Jack- 8* off 8. Tariq, 2 wickets for 17 runs in his 3 overs. England need 48 runs in 36 balls.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England need 55 runs in 42 balls
Just a SIX off the bat of Will Jacks against Salman Mirza in the 13th over. ENG- 110/5 after 13 overs. Will Jacks- 7* off 7, Harry Brook- 73* off 36.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: WICKET! Sam Curran departs
Second strike for Tariq. It's a short ball that Curran looks to pull but only manages to hit that straight to the man in the deep. England-103/5 in 11.5 ov.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR, SIX, SIX! Brook single-handedly taking this away from PAK!
This is turning out to be a special knock from a special player. Brook smashes three boundaries in the 11th over, two of them going for SIXES! ENG- 99/4 after 11 overs as Shadab concedes 17 runs again. Harry Brook- 72* off 35, Sam Curran- 13* off 11.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: 10 runs coming off the 10th over!
Again Brook finding the boundary in the 10th over. ENG- 82/4 after 10 overs. Sam Curran- 11* off 9, Harry Brook- 57* off 31.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: A 28-ball fifty for Brook!
Brook completes a half-century off 28 balls. This is brilliant from the England skipper.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: A boundary gifted!
Curran played the last ball which went on the bounce to Shaheen at long on but it went through his hands and England get FOUR bonus runs. They are 72/4 after 9 overs. Need 93 runs from 66 balls.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Sam Curran joins Brook
Sam Curran has joined Brook in the middle and the two manage 5 singles off the next 5 balls after the first-ball wicket off Tariq. ENG-63/4 after 8 overs. ENG need 102 runs from 72 balls.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: WICKET FIRST BALL!! Usman Tariq removes Banton
Banton tries to cut Tariq but only manages an edge through to the keeper, first ball of his spell. Another batter falls, ENG- 58/4 in 7.1 overs.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan throw the ball to Shadab Khan
First up after the powerplay, it's Shadab Khan for Pakistan. Concedes 5 runs. ENG move to 58/3 after 7 overs. Harry Brook- 45* off 23, Tom Banton- 2* off 5.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Banton-Brook in a crucial phase; ENG- 53/3 after 6 overs
Banton and Brook in a crucial phase for England. Brook has looked brilliant so far. He needs to convert this start into a big score. He finds two boundaries off the last over of the powerplay, one on leg side, one on off side. Banton can afford to take his time. Brook smahes a SIX off the last ball of the powerplay. ENG- 53/3 after 6 overs. Nawaz's first over going for 17
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Third wicket for Shaheen Afridi!!
Shaheen's having an evening to remember! Bethell fails to capitalise on the lifeline. Tries to pull Shaheen's short ball but is not under control and this time the catch is taken by Sahibzada Farhan deep on the leg side. Bethell out for 8 off 10, ENG- 35/3 in 4.5 overs.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Catch dropped! It's all happening at the Pallekele
Catch dropped. Jacob Bethell went for a slog sweep against Saim Ayub, the ball only went high and it was an easy catching chance for Usman Tariq who had it under control for a second but ends up dropping it. This could be a massive moment in the game. Shortly after Brook smashes a FOUR down the ground. ENG- 29/2 after 4 overs. Harry Brook- 20* off 13, Jacob Bethell- 7* off 7.
Buttler's poor form continues. It's the ball that is going away from the right hander, the batter goes hard at it, only manages an edge through to the keeper. What a start for Shaheen in this game after being benched earlier in the tournament. ENG- 17/2 in 2.3 overs.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Harry Brook gets England going in the 2nd over!
First a FOUR and then a SIX! Harry Brook is not allowing the pressure to get to him. 11 runs coming off the 2nd over, ENG- 14/1. Salman Mirza will try and come up with a better strategy when he comes on next. Harry Brook- 14* off 10, Jos Buttler- 0* off 1.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: ENG- 3/1 after the 1st over
England are 3/1 after the first over. Fanastic start from Pakistan with the new ball. Jos Buttler- 0* off 1, Harry Brook- 3* off 4.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: WICKET FIRST BALL!!! Shaheen is back and how
WICKET FIRST BALL! SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI STRIKES!! It's Phil Salt who edges the ball going away to the keeper. England are rocked early. They are 0/1 in 0.1 ov.
Much needed from Pakistan! Shahab plays a helicopter like shot to find the boundary in the last over. Thy finish at 164/9. Eventually Shadab got run out off the last ball.