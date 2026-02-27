New Zealand vs England HIGHLIGHTS, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: England beat New Zealand by four wickets on Friday, February 27, 2026 in a high-stakes Super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. [Check Full Scorecard here]

It was a must-win for New Zealand as they hoped to seal spot in the semi-final and top the group as well to play in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. But since they have lost, Pakistan will have a chance to make the semi-finals when they play their match against Sri Lanka tomorrow (Saturday).

T20 World Cup 2026 NZ vs ENG Super 8: What happened in the first innings at Colombo?

Chasing 166 to win, England were in all sorts of bother after they lost both their openers, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt to New Zealand’s two pacers, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. The Kiwis were bossing the defense of 159 as they had the English man six down at 117, needing 43 off 19 to win as Rachin Ravindra picked 3/19.

At that point, it never seemed like it will be New Zealand who will end up on the losing side. But the 18th over by Glenn Phillips was taken for 22 runs by the duo of Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks. That changed the game and then with Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner being hammered for 16 runs in the 19th meant that the English team needed just five off the last one and they got it easily.

Earlier, New Zealand have posted 159/7 as apart from the first six overs, they never looked in control of the game against the England spinners. Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert started off well, getting 54 runs off the first six overs. But they departed in quick succession.

Adil Rashid got the wickets of Seifert and Mark Chapman while Will Jacks had the better of Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips. Rehan Ahmed, playing his first game in the World Cup, got the wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie. Liam Dawson removed Daryl Micthell and that’s how the seven New Zealand wickets fell.

NZ vs ENG Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

T20 World Cup 2026, Group 2 Points Table

Team Mat W L NR Pts NRR England (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +1.096 New Zealand 3 1 1 1 3 +1.390 Pakistan 2 0 2 1 1 -0.461 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -2.750

New Zealand vs England Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026

In India: Viewers in India can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD television network. For digital viewers, the live stream is available exclusively for subscribers on the JioHotstar app and website.

In England: Viewers in England can tune into Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event TV. They can also live stream the match on Sky Go.

In New Zealand: Viewers in New Zealand can tune into Sky Sport to watch it on TV and can also live stream the match at Sky Go app.

