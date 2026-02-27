New Zealand vs England HIGHLIGHTS, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: England beat New Zealand by four wickets on Friday, February 27, 2026 in a high-stakes Super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. [Check Full Scorecard here]
It was a must-win for New Zealand as they hoped to seal spot in the semi-final and top the group as well to play in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. But since they have lost, Pakistan will have a chance to make the semi-finals when they play their match against Sri Lanka tomorrow (Saturday).
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
England
161/6 (19.3)
New Zealand
159/7 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 9 )
England beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
T20 World Cup 2026 NZ vs ENG Super 8: What happened in the first innings at Colombo?
Chasing 166 to win, England were in all sorts of bother after they lost both their openers, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt to New Zealand’s two pacers, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. The Kiwis were bossing the defense of 159 as they had the English man six down at 117, needing 43 off 19 to win as Rachin Ravindra picked 3/19.
At that point, it never seemed like it will be New Zealand who will end up on the losing side. But the 18th over by Glenn Phillips was taken for 22 runs by the duo of Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks. That changed the game and then with Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner being hammered for 16 runs in the 19th meant that the English team needed just five off the last one and they got it easily.
Earlier, New Zealand have posted 159/7 as apart from the first six overs, they never looked in control of the game against the England spinners. Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert started off well, getting 54 runs off the first six overs. But they departed in quick succession.
Adil Rashid got the wickets of Seifert and Mark Chapman while Will Jacks had the better of Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips. Rehan Ahmed, playing his first game in the World Cup, got the wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie. Liam Dawson removed Daryl Micthell and that’s how the seven New Zealand wickets fell.
NZ vs ENG Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
T20 World Cup 2026, Group 2 Points Table
|Team
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|England (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+1.096
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+1.390
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-0.461
|Sri Lanka (E)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.750
New Zealand vs England HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow all the updates from NZ vs ENG Super 8 game from Colombo here
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG innings' summary
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG win, keep Pakistan alive
Four!! That would be it. That is the win here for England as Rehan Ahmed hits it for a four past the fine leg and they have not just won the game and topped the points table, but they have also kept Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-final alive as well.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG need 5 off 6 to win.
England Live Score 155-6 after 19 overs
With two balls to go, Santner must get a wicket here.
Well it is a single.
Will Rehan go for the big shot here? Looks like it as he is in talks with Jacks here.
SIX!! He does go for the big shot and clears the long-off fielder. It is now just 5 needed off the last over.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG need 12 off 8 to win.
Four!! With the field inside the 30-yeard circle, Santner is bowling off side.
He has already conceded a four here and Rehan Ahmed has hit 12 off five and Jacks has hit 24 off 13.
England now need 14 off 9. It's all happening here
Two more means 12 off 8
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG need 21 off 12 to win.
England Live Score 139-6 after 18 overs
This is turning out to be blunder here from Mitchell Santner as this has turned out to be the most expansive over of the innings. Phillips has gone for 22 runs in the 18th and it is not at all turning out to be good for New Zealand here. They now need to defend 20 off the last two overs.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra removes Banton
England Live Score 117-6 after 17 overs
Wicket!! No timing on that shot from Tom Banton, who was looking good with the willow in hand. But not anymore as he has to walk back.
A total of three runs and a wicket as Ravindra finishes with figures of 3/19
England Live Score 114-5 after 16 overs
Six!! That's a hell of a brilliant shot from Tom Banton as he hits Ish Sodhi for a huge six.
A total of 13 runs come off the over.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra bowling well
England Live Score 101-5 after 15 overs
Just four runs and a wicket from Ravindra's third over as it starts to get tight here in Colombo.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra removes Curran
Wicket!! The big wicket has fallen here as Sam Curran, trying to get the big hit going, has been caught in the deep by Phillips off the bowling of Rachin Ravindra
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Time for drinks
England Live Score 97-4 after 14 overs
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack and he has been hit for a six first ball by Curran.
But he has done well to make comeback and go for only one off the next three balls.
Pressure on Curran to maximize. But it is Banton on strike now.
Googly from Sodhi means that it is a dot ball.
What will he do on the last ball here? Just a single here. It is now time for drinks.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Santner keeps it tight
England Live Score 89-4 after 13 overs
Four off the bald ball and four off the over so far on the first four balls.
A single will end the over as the match moves towards the business end.
Just 5 from the Santner over here.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: McConchie with bad fielding as Banton hits four
England Live Score 84-4 after 12 overs
Four!! This is not at all good from Cole McConchie, who neither took the catch nor stopped the ball and gave away three extra runs.
With New Zealand defending 159 to save themselves from dependance on Sri Lanka, this was not at all well done from McConchie.
That was well fielded at point. So far seven from the first five balls of the over.
Four!! Despite Phillips putting his hand out, the ball travels like tracer bullet and goes for a four. 11 from the over.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Curran hits a four
England Live Score 73-4 after 11 overs
Four!! That would be a four here. Nicely hit by Sam Curran for a four
Total of nine runs come off the over.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis lose review
England Live Score 64-4 after 10 overs
Huge appeal for DRS, but the ball was hitting the pad only after having touched the willow on it's way
New Zealand lose review and concede five in the 10th over.
England Live Score 59-4 after 9 overs
Wicket!! Rachin Ravindra has got the big wicket of Jacob Bethell. But more than it being the wicket of Ravindra, it is a wicket of Phillips, who has pulled of a blinder here.
Three runs and wicket from the over.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Phillips gets Brook
England Live Score 56-3 after 8 overs
Wicket!! Glenn Phillips does the trick once again as he has got the big wicket of Harry Brook, who has been caught by Daryl Mitchell at long-off.
Six runs and the big wicket of Brook for Phillips
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Santner builds pressure
England Live Score 50-2 after 7 overs
Fifty has come up for the English side as only three runs come off the seventh over and build pressure on England.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Brook, Bethell end powerplay on a high
England Live Score 47-2 after 6 overs
Cole McConchie is in the middle and oh, nearly a catch there, but Henry ha saved four for sure.
Four!! Brook goes on the backfoot and plays the drive over the in-field to hit the off-spinner for a four.
Nine from the over already with a ball to go here.
And it is Bethell who finds the gap. Four to end what is the best over of the innings so far for England.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Santner into the attack
England Live Score 34-2 after 5 overs
Mitchell Santner is bowling as Harry Brook and Bethell look to counterattack.
Boundary off the last ball from Bethell makes this over a bad one as six runs come off it.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Ferguson nearly has Brook
England Live Score 28-2 after 4 overs
Huge appeal for LBW here by Ferguson, but that was hitting outside off as Brook once again falls while trying to hit a walking ramp shot to the Kiwi pacer.
Four!! That literally went loke tracer bullet as Brook moved towards the leg side and slammed through the off.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Brook goes bonkers
England Live Score 19-2 after 3 overs
Oh it's all happening here. Brook is down here, trying to hit this ball.
Four!! That's more like Brook here.
SIX!! What a shit this from the English captain. Shuffles towards the off side and flicks it over mid-wicket for a six.
11 from the over.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Ferguson removes Buttler
England Live Score 8-2 after 2 overs
Wicket!! Make that two wickets in two overs for the Kiwi bowlers as Lockie Ferguson has got Jos Buttler caught behind.
Four!! Edge and it flies for a four. England and Pakistan will take that.
Six runs and a wicket from the over.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Henry has Salt
England Live Score 2-1 after 1 over
Wicket!! In the very first over, it is a Matt Henry special as he gets the big wicket of Phil Salt and England, supported by Pakistan to win this, have lost their first wicket.
Two runs and a wicket from this over.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand innings summary
New Zealand Live Score 159-7 after 20 overs
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis set England a target of 160 runs
New Zealand Live Score 159-7 after 20 overs
Finally. Finally the big hit comes as Mitchell Santner has hit this straight down the ground for a six and New Zealand will finish off 159/7. This would mean that England would have to chase 160 to win.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Rehan cleans up McConchie
Four!! The only way that New Zealand could have got runs, they have got runs. And that was through a misfield and there is the misfield.
Wicket!! And there he is. He has hit the timber has Rehan Ahmed. This will be his second.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: 5 from the 19th over
New Zealand Live Score 147-6 after 19 overs
Can't get runs from the spin bowlers here.
After trying nearly every shot here McConchie has managed to get just five runs off the first five balls of the Adil Rashid over here. One run among that is off wide.
And that would be a dot to end the over. The 19th over yields just five runs without a wicket.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacks gets Phillips
New Zealand Live Score 142-6 after 18 overs
Wicket!! What a beauty this one from Will Jacks here as he completely out does Glenn Phillips in flight and gets him bowled.
Seven runs and a wicket from Jacks' final over.
New Zealand Live Score 135-5 after 17 overs
Just three runs and a wicket from the Dawson over here.
LIVE SCORE New Zealand vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Dawson gets Mitchell
Wicket!! It is very difficult to get runs here as Dawson gives no speed at all and Mitchell, dessite trying his bets, wastes three balls, and gets caught at long-off.