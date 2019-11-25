England vs New Zealand: Jofra Archer says he was ‘racially abused’ during 1st Test against England

Published: November 25, 2019

The New Zealand Cricket board said that the security was unable to catch the guy but the board will apologise to the 24-year-old fats bowler for what happened.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has said that he was racially insulted during the final day of the Test match against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Archer said that he heard someone from the crowd insulting him while he was batting with English allrounder Sam Curran. The Barbados born fast bowler took to twitter and said, “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst batting to help save my team, the crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual.”

New Zealand won the first Test match of the series defeating England by an innings and 65 runs. The player of the match for New Zealand was BJ Watling who smashed 205 in the first innings which helped them post a mammoth total of 615 runs. He was well supported by spinner Mitchell Santner who also scored 126 which was studded with 11 boundaries and 5 sixes. Santner was good with the ball as well in the second innings taking three wickets for 53 runs with an economy rate of 1.32.

The two teams will face off in the second Test match of the series from November 29. Both the teams will be looking to go for the win as it will help them climb up the points table in the ongoing ICC Test championship.

