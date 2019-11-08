England vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Dawid Malan smashes record ton, Morgan hits quickfire 91

England captain Eoin Morgan was at his best as he smashed 91 off 41 balls which comprised of 7 sixes and 7 fours with a strike rate of 221.95. (Photo/AP)

England vs New Zealand 4th T20: Dawid Malan smashed his first T20I century against New Zealand in the 4th T20I of the series at Napier. After losing Jonny Bairstow early, Dawid Malan walked out to bat at number three and went on to score 103 not out in 51 balls becoming the second English batsman to score a century in T20I cricket. The left-hander smashed 9 fours and 6 sixes on his way to a record century with a strike rate of 201.96. Dawid Malan reached his century with a six helping his team post 241 in 20 overs against New Zealand.

The highlight of Malan’s fiery innings was the 16th which was bowled by Ish Sodhi. Malan smashed Sodhi for 28 runs in the over with 3 sixes and two boundaries. Malan’s knock has given the English team a much needed boost in the middle order ahead of the upcoming WorldT20 which is set to take place in Australia next year. During the innings, Dawid Malan and captain Eoin Morgan shared a 182-run stand between them. This is the highest partnership in T20I cricket for England and the fourth highest partnership overall.

???? Our highest IT20 total ever (241)

???? Our highest IT20 partnership (182)

???? Our fastest IT20 century (103* from 51 balls) Incredible. Scorecard: https://t.co/YMSCqqTiqX#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/aT0vmKdUJb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 8, 2019

England captain Eoin Morgan was at his best as he smashed 91 off 41 balls which comprised of 7 sixes and 7 fours with a strike rate of 221.95. England won the first match of the series with ease. But, New Zealand fought back in the second and third matches putting pressure back on England to stay alive in the series.

The New Zealand team is without their regular skipper Kane Williamson as he has been ruled out of the series due to a hip injury.

New Zealand T20I squad against England: Tim Southee (captain), Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, (wk), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

England T20I squad against New Zealand: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.