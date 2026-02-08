England and Nepal are set to clash in the 5th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for Sunday (February 8), at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This Group C fixture will see the two-time champions, England, launch their campaign under the new leadership of Harry Brook. Starting at 3:00 PM IST (9:30 AM GMT).

England vs. Nepal head-to-head record

England and Nepal are set to make history this weekend as they have never faced each other in a T20 International, let alone in a T20 World Cup. This Sunday’s clash in Mumbai marks their first-ever meeting in the 20-over format of the game.

England vs. Nepal weather report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is renowned as a batter’s friendly, offering significant rewards for aggressive players who favour an aerial game—much like England’s Phil Salt and Harry Brook or Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee. While spin bowlers often find little assistance on this surface, pace bowlers can find some early movement during the opening overs.

The venue typically sees high-scoring affairs, with an average total hovering around 180+. However, when the top order gets off to a strong start, scores can easily skyrocket beyond the 220 mark.

England vs. Nepal pitch report

According to AccuWeather, the temperatures could peak temperatures reaching 32°C and could be a hot and humid environment for the match. As the game moves into the evening, players can expect a gradual cool-down, though the high humidity may introduce dew as a significant factor in the later stages. While conditions will be breezy with wind gusts reaching 28 km/h, the forecast remains clear with no threat of rain or thunderstorms.

England vs. Nepal Probable XIs:

England Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Gulshan Jha, Lokesh Bam, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav and Sandeep Lamichhane.

England vs. Nepal Squads

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.

Nepal Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Sher Malla, and Lokesh Bam.