England vs India: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian player to score 2000 T20I runs

England vs India: Team India skipper Virat Kohli created history during the first T20I against England at Manchester when he became first Indian player to score 2000 T20I runs.

The 29-year-old batsman needed just 7 more runs to make the record previously held by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum. Now Kohli’s RCB teammate, McCullum had reached 2000 runs in his 66th innings while the Indian skipper achieved the feat in his 54th innings.

Interestingly, Kohli who is placed eighth in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen is yet to hit a century in the shortest format.

He is now the fourth highest run-scorer in the format behind the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill (2271 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140). He would aim to surpass the two Kiwi players during the five T20Is (two against Ireland, three against England) India is set to play in the next two weeks. Earlier, Shoaib Mallick also scored 2000 T20I runs.