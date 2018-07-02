England vs India LIVE telecast and Streaming Online: When and where to watch ENG vs IND 1st T20 Live match on TV

England vs India LIVE telecast and Streaming Online: India will take on England in first out of three T20Is. (Reuters,)

England vs India LIVE telecast and Streaming Online: India will take on England in first out of three T20Is. In a recently concluded two-match T20 series against Ireland, the Men in Blue had put on a clinical show. The Virat Kohli-men will start the England tour with a lot of positives. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma looked in good touch in the first game while KL Rahul who capitalized on the opportunity given to him in the second match. He smashed a 36 ball 70. Wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal wrapped up both the games for India with Suresh Raina occupying the coveted number three position in T20’s, Skipper Virat Kohli is left with the problem of plenty when it comes to middle order.

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Sunday, named Deepak Chahar as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah while Washington Sundar, who was also ruled out, made way for Krunal Pandya in India’s T20 squad for the upcoming series against England. “Well, we certainly are going to be more flexible. We want everyone to have a go. We will throw in a few surprises here and there. In T20Is, because it is not such a long innings, we can afford to do that,” said the right-handed batsmen in a press conference.

When will England vs India first T20 match be held?

England vs India, first T20 match will be held on July 3rd.

Where will England vs India first T20 match be held?

Colombia vs England, FIFA world cup will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will England vs India first T20 match begin?

England vs India 1st T20 game will begin at 10 pm IST.

How to watch England vs India first T20 Match live telecast on TV?

One can watch England vs India first T20 match live on Sony channels.

How to watch England vs India first T20 match Live streaming online?

England vs India live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

ENGLAND

Eoin Morgan(C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, and Dawid Malan

INDIA

Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, and Umesh Yadav.