England vs India 3rd T20I: Records and milestones achieved by Indian players in series winning match

The match saw several milestones being achieved by Indian players. (AP)

England vs India 3rd T20I: Powered by a brilliant century by Rohit Sharma, India defeated England by 7 wickets in the 3rd T20I at County Ground, Bristol. With it, the Men in Blue clinched the T20 series 2-1. Apart from Sharma’s brilliant ton and India’s impressive performance, the match also saw several milestones being achieved by Indian players. Here are the records and milestones from the high scoring game.

– Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in elite T20 international list:

Scoring his third T20I century (most by an Indian player), the ‘Hitman’ joined skipper Virat Kohli to become the fifth batsman to go past the 2000-runs mark in T20 format. The Indian opener achieved this rare feat when he struck Jake Ball for a four on the last delivery of the second over. Breaking records in International cricket is not new to the Mumbai batsman. He is the only man to score three double centuries in one day cricket. Rohit also has the record for highest individual score in ODI cricket to his name.

MS Dhoni becomes the first wicketkeeper to take 50 catches in T20I:

The iconic Indian wicket-keeper registered two records to his name. Dhoni caught Jason Roy who was batting on 67 and in the process recorded his 50th catch in T20. Moments later he also became the only wicketkeeper to take five catches in one T20 match. With his total dismissals being 87, the batsman leads the list of most dismissals. Dhoni also has the most number of ODI stumping (107) to his name. One of the best finishers, Dhoni is the only captain to win the ICC World T20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

India’s Chase of 199 was the Highest Successful Chase against England in T20I:

The previous record for highest successful chase against England was 183 by West Indies in Mumbai (2016). India chased down 199 in the third T20 match at Bristol. Hardik Pandya recorded his career-best bowling figures in the format with 38-4. With the victory, India extended their streak of consecutive series wins in T20 to six. The three-match ODI series against the “Three Lions” will start from 12th July.