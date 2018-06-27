England vs Belgium LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Belgium will take on England in a group G encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia.

England vs Belgium LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium will take on England in a group G encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. The ‘Red Devils’ and the ‘Three Lions’ will be fighting for the top spot and the winner will play the winner of Group H. Both the teams come off heavy wins from their previous encounters against Panama and Tunisia respectively. Lead scorer for Belgium in the tournament is Romelu Lokaku and he is expected to miss the game due to an injury sustained against Tunisia.

A win over Belgium will mean England have won their three opening World Cup games for the first time since 1982. The two sides have faced each other twice in FIFA World Cup before with England winning one and the other ending in a draw.

When will England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 28, 2018.

Where will England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

England vs Belgium, FIFA world cup will be held at Kaliningrad Arena, Kaliningrad.

What time will England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA – to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)