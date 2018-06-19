​​​
  3. England vs Australia, 3rd ODI: New World Record! Three Lions record highest ODI score

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI: New World Record! Three Lions record highest ODI score

England surpassed their world record ODI score of 444 as they went past that total against Australia with more than four overs still to bat at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2018 10:35 PM
England vs Australia: England surpassed their world record ODI score of 444 as they went past that total against Australia with more than four overs still to bat at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday. (Twitter)

England surpassed their world record ODI score of 444 as they went past that total against Australia with more than four overs still to bat at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday. Jonny Bairstow’s swashbuckling 139 and a magnificent 143 not out by Alex Hales took England past the total they achieved two years ago against Pakistan at the same ground. Captain Eoin Morgan joined in the fun as he struck a 21-ball half century — the fastest by an England batsman in ODIs — to become his country’s leading one-day run scorer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top