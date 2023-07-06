‘England should focus on themselves not the spirit of cricket’, says Cummins on Bairstow’s dismissal row

Australian skipper Pat Cummins while discussing the Jonny Bairstow dismissal controversy with ESPNcricinfo said England should focus on themselves and their performances rather than bringing in the spirit of cricket.

This comes after the Australian team was booed following the controversial dismissal on the final day of the second Ashes Test, which Australia won by 43 runs.

What was the controversy?

On the day 5 of the second Test between the two teams, Bairstow was stumped after he ducked a bouncer and left the crease right after to go to his teammate Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, Australia’s Alex Carey hit the stumps and Bairstow was given out after a review.

The dismissal drew criticism from several sides. It even led to the Australian team being booed by a section of the crowd and a spat between Australia’s David Warner and Usman Khawaja and some members of Lord’s Long Room.

What has Cummins said?

The Australian captain told ESPNcricinfo that his team concentrates on itself. “When we haven’t been playing up to scratch, we look pretty deeply at what we are doing, and try to make amends. We don’t apportion blame to conditions or opposition or anything else going on,” he said.

In a press conference, when Cummins was asked if he and his team would do the controversial move all over again if they had an opportunity, he said, “Yeah.”

Talking about the underarm incident being discussed after the controversial dismissal, Cummins said, “We’ve all moved on. As I said the other day, the team did nothing wrong. We’re all comfortable.”

Earlier, England skipper reacted to the dismissal and said that it is not the way he would want to win a match.

The team’s head coach Brendon McCullum previously said that Australia may regret its decision as time goes on. He also said he does not see the two teams having beer anytime soon.