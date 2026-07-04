England’s reported Viagra use before Mexico clash explained: Why WADA allows the usage of drug
Reports that England players could use sildenafil (Viagra) before their FIFA World Cup clash with Mexico have sparked questions about anti-doping rules. Here's why the medication is permitted under WADA regulations, how it may help athletes at high altitude, and why it remains legal in football despite ongoing scientific debate.
England’s preparations for their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 meeting with Mexico have triggered an unusual talking point off the pitch after reports suggested players could use sildenafil, better known by its brand name Viagra, to help cope with the high altitude of Mexico City.
The medication has attracted attention because it is primarily prescribed to treat erectile dysfunction. However, sports physicians have also studied sildenafil for a different reason, its potential ability to improve blood flow in low-oxygen environments.
Most importantly, the drug is not prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, meaning footballers are legally allowed to use it if prescribed by team medical staff.
England face Mexico at the historic Estadio Azteca, one of world football’s highest major stadiums at around 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level.
At that altitude, oxygen levels are significantly lower than at sea level, increasing the likelihood of fatigue, shortness of breath and slower recovery, particularly for players arriving from lower-altitude environments.
Medical researchers have explored whether sildenafil can improve blood circulation in the lungs, potentially reducing some effects of altitude by helping blood vessels relax. While the evidence remains mixed, the drug has occasionally been discussed as one of several medical options available to athletes competing at elevation.
The reported use is therefore linked to altitude management rather than performance enhancement in the conventional sense.
Is Viagra banned by WADA?
No.
Sildenafil does not appear on WADA’s list of prohibited substances and may be used both in and out of competition.
The anti-doping body has examined the drug over several years because of questions surrounding its possible effect on endurance performance.
However, existing scientific studies have not produced sufficient evidence to classify sildenafil as a performance-enhancing substance under normal sporting conditions, particularly at or near sea level.
As a result, athletes across sports are permitted to use it without requiring a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), provided it is used in accordance with standard medical practice.
Why altitude changes the discussion
Although sildenafil offers no proven competitive advantage in most sporting environments, researchers have continued studying whether it may benefit athletes competing at high altitude.
The theory is that by widening blood vessels in the lungs, the drug could improve oxygen delivery in conditions where thinner air places additional strain on the cardiovascular system.
The scientific evidence, however, remains inconclusive.
Some studies have suggested modest benefits for certain individuals, while others have found little or no measurable improvement in endurance or athletic performance.
That uncertainty is one reason WADA has continued monitoring the research without moving to prohibit the medication.