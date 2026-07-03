Tickets for England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico have surged on resale platforms, with existing ticket holders re-listing some seats for as much as $36,000. The sharp rise does not mean organisers have released fresh tickets at that price. These are tickets bought earlier through official or initial allocations and then put back on sale by holders on FIFA’s resale platform and other secondary-market sites.

The match will be played at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca on Sunday local time. For Mexican fans, it is also the national team’s last home game of the tournament. That has added to the rush for seats.

Face value to five-figure listings

According to The Independent, the first batch of tickets released to the England supporters’ club included Category 3 seats at $235, Category 2 at $605 and Category 1 at $770. After England’s win over DR Congo, FIFA’s resale platform showed Category 1 tickets listed for up to $35,648. Category 2 seats were listed up to $11,845 and Category 3 up to $19,453.

The Sun reported that the costliest seats were listed at $36,468 each. It also said only around 400 seats were available on FIFA’s official resale portal at the Azteca.

TicketData said prices have risen by nearly a third in the past three days. Some listings are now more than 50 times their original face value, even as ticket prices for other knockout games have softened.

ALSO READ Heat dome turns World Cup draw into test of endurance

England fans face costly scramble

England fans are expected to be outnumbered inside the 80,000-capacity stadium. Around 4,000 supporters are understood to have tickets through the official allocation, while the total England presence could rise to about 8,000, The Independent reported.

The Azteca also carries painful World Cup history for England. The venue hosted England’s 1986 quarter-final against Argentina, remembered for Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal and his second strike, later called the “goal of the century”.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup 2026: How Connected Ball technology helped Portugal keep Croatia at bay

For Mexico, Sunday’s match is more than a knockout tie. It is a final home appearance at one of football’s most storied venues. That emotion is now driving a costly resale scramble.