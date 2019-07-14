England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: Lord’s awaits new world champions, history

ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE: Who will win in the clash of titans?

Eng vs NZ World Cup Final LIVE Score: England and New Zealand will face each other for the first time in a World Cup final at Lord’s in London today. Kane Williamson’s team will be high on confidence after beating India in the first semi-final whereas England will come into the match as favourites. Both England and New Zealand have played some terrific cricket to reach the final of the coveted tournament. The World Cup final is a battle of nerves and the side which manages to stay afloat in the high pressure game will lift the trophy. While England have reached the World Cup final for the first time since 1992, it is second consecutive final for the New Zealand.

For England, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Eoin Morgan will be the key as all these batsmen have the ability to perform in big matches. Morgan’s captaincy will also be tested as he hasn’t captained England in a big game like this. On the other hand, New Zealand will be the underdogs once again which gives them the chance to play freely just like they did against Virat Kohli’s India in the semi-final.

Kane Williamson will be the mainstay of the New Zealand batting lineup once again. He has been in terrific form throughout the tournament and the English bowlers will have to get him early if they want to get their hands on the trophy. Fans will hope for an exciting contest between two of the best sides in world cricket.

England World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales.

New Zealand World Cup Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill, Marcus Nicholls, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi.