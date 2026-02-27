ENG vs NZ Live Streaming: In the 49th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, England and New Zealand are set for a high-stakes Super 8 Group 2 clash on February 27, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. England are in the top position in the Group 2 table with four points after two victories. On the other hand, New Zealand are in second position with three points and two matches played, with one victory against Sri Lanka and a match against Pakistan abandoned due to rain.

When and where to watch England vs New Zealand live streaming

Catch the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup clash live on February 27, at 07:00 PM IST. Watch the broadcast on Star Sports or stream it via JioHotstar for real-time scores and commentary.

How to watch England vs New Zealand live on Star Sports and HotStar

Watch the match live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For digital viewers, the live stream is available exclusively for subscribers on the JioHotstar app and website.

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie