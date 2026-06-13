The FIFA World Cup 2026 was supposed to showcase football on an unprecedented scale. Instead, just days into the tournament, images of empty seats in Guadalajara have sparked a familiar question: how much are fans willing to pay to watch the world’s biggest sporting event?

The contrast could hardly have been sharper.

More than 80,000 supporters packed Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca for the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, creating the kind of atmosphere FIFA had hoped would define the expanded 48-team competition. But a few hundred kilometres away in Guadalajara, visible pockets of empty seats during South Korea’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic quickly became a talking point among fans, broadcasters and football observers.

The images have renewed criticism of FIFA’s ticket pricing strategy and raised fresh concerns about whether the governing body’s commercial ambitions are colliding with the realities of local purchasing power.

More interest in matches where host nations are playing

The contrast between Mexico City’s sold-out opener and Guadalajara’s visible empty seats becomes sharper when ticket prices are examined.

For Mexico’s opening match against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, official World Cup ticket prices ranged from roughly $370 to $1,825, with resale listings in the days before kick-off stretching well beyond those levels due to host-nation demand.

By comparison, FIFA’s pricing structure for group-stage matches involving non-host nations was lower, but still significant. Ticket prices for matches such as South Korea versus the Czech Republic in Guadalajara were listed from around $80 to $800 in official sales windows, while reports from the venue indicated many available seats on matchday remained concentrated in sections priced between $400 and $500, with hospitality packages running into several thousand dollars.

The disparity becomes even more pronounced across North America. While marquee fixtures involving host nations, including the United States, Canada and Mexico, have generated strong demand and several sell-outs, FIFA’s dynamic pricing model has pushed tickets for some high-profile matches in the United States into four-figure territory on resale platforms.

At the same time, a number of neutral group-stage fixtures across the tournament continue to have tickets available. The result is a growing perception that demand remains exceptionally strong for host-country matches but far less predictable when premium pricing is applied to games without a local team involved.

A stadium that looked fuller on paper than on television

FIFA’s official attendance figure for the Group A fixture was 44,985 in a stadium with a capacity of roughly 46,000.

Yet television pictures told a different story.

Throughout the match, broadcasters repeatedly showed sections of unoccupied seats, creating an awkward visual for a tournament that FIFA has described as the largest and most accessible World Cup in history.

The optics were particularly striking because Guadalajara is not a city short on football culture. Home to some of Mexico’s most passionate supporters, it has long been regarded as one of the country’s football strongholds.

For many fans, the explanation was straightforward: ticket prices.

Supporters interviewed by local and international media argued that while paying premium prices for Mexico matches or knockout games may be understandable, asking similar amounts for neutral fixtures involving teams with smaller travelling fan bases was a tougher sell.

The challenge of pricing a 104-match tournament

The issue highlights one of the biggest commercial challenges facing FIFA’s expanded World Cup.

The jump from 64 matches in Qatar to 104 matches in North America has created significantly more inventory for broadcasters, sponsors and ticket sales. But it has also increased the number of group-stage fixtures that do not involve host nations or traditional football powerhouses.

Those matches are critical to FIFA’s revenue model. Yet they may not generate the same organic demand as games involving Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil or England.

Fan advocacy groups had warned about this scenario before the tournament began.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE), one of the continent’s largest fan organisations, has repeatedly argued that World Cup tickets have become increasingly expensive and risk excluding ordinary supporters from attending matches.

The concern is not necessarily about marquee fixtures, where demand remains exceptionally strong, but about whether neutral group-stage games can sustain premium pricing across multiple host cities over a month-long tournament.

FIFA says demand remains strong

FIFA, however, has rejected suggestions that the tournament is facing a demand problem.

President Gianni Infantino has defended the pricing structure, arguing that World Cup tickets are broadly in line with other major global sporting events and entertainment properties.

The governing body also points to strong headline numbers.

More than six million tickets have been sold for the tournament, according to FIFA, while demand during several sales phases significantly exceeded available inventory.

From FIFA’s perspective, the commercial indicators remain healthy. The World Cup continues to attract global sponsors, record broadcasting revenues and millions of travelling supporters.

The challenge is that aggregate demand does not always translate into full stadiums for every match.

A balancing act between revenue and atmosphere

For FIFA, the empty seats in Guadalajara may ultimately matter less from a financial perspective than from a reputational one.

A partially filled stadium does not necessarily threaten the tournament’s overall revenue targets. Tickets have already been sold, broadcasters have paid record rights fees and sponsors remain locked into long-term commercial agreements.

But atmosphere remains one of football’s most valuable assets.

A packed stadium creates television images that reinforce the World Cup’s status as sport’s biggest spectacle. Empty seats can have the opposite effect, particularly when they become a recurring storyline.

The incident also underscores a broader dilemma facing major sporting events around the world. Rights holders are under pressure to maximise revenue from ticket sales, hospitality packages and premium experiences. At the same time, they need ordinary fans to create the atmosphere that makes those events commercially valuable in the first place.

The bigger test for FIFA’s expanded World Cup

The Guadalajara debate may be an early indication of the challenges that come with a 48-team tournament.

Expansion has delivered more matches, more commercial inventory and more opportunities for sponsors and broadcasters. It has also created a larger number of fixtures that depend on local interest rather than travelling support.

If ticket prices remain high for those matches, FIFA may continue to face questions about accessibility, particularly in markets where fans are being asked to pay premium rates to watch teams with little local connection.

The tournament’s opening week has shown that demand for the World Cup remains enormous. The scenes at Estadio Azteca proved that.

What Guadalajara revealed is something different: even football’s biggest event may not be immune to the limits of what supporters are willing to pay.