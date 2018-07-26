Eintracht Frankfurt may pull off the best business in transfer season

Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic were the stars for Croatia at the World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

The transfer season has hit the peak as big clubs who were keeping a close eye on World Cup heroes have started to place their bids. PSG have already signed French sensation Kylian Mbappe while Cristiano Ronaldo made a shock move to Juventus. In England, Liverpool is on a signing spree having acquired the services of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, Swiss striker Xerdan Shaqiri and Guinean midfielder Naby Kieta. While there are already many contenders for ‘transfer of the season’, Eintracht Frankfurt might end up doing the dream business in the coming days.

A club that hardly makes it to the headlines for its transfers had signed Croatian Winger Ante Rebic on a permanent basis after his loan spell for just €1.8m. The deal was signed just eight weeks before the start of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

As it turned out, Rebic was one of the stars for Croatia at the tournament and formed a clinical front three with Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Perisic. He also scored stunning volley against Argentina following Willy Caballero’s gaffe, demonstrating exquisite technique with his right foot.

Croatia’s incredible performance the World Cup had European giants waiting outside the locker room with suitcases full of money with Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic in high demand. As Inter have already locked Perisic inside a dark room and have thrown the key away, the clubs have turned towards 24-year-old Rebic.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown interest in the Frankfurt man. When two big clubs like that come knocking at your door, there is no harm in asking for extra £20m to £25m!

Take the case of Richarlison who was recently bought by Everton from Watford for a whopping £50m despite scoring just 5 goals last season.

According to Sport Bild, Manchester United have contacted Ante Rebic’s agent about a possible transfer and Eintracht Frankfurt are looking for more than €50m for their star. This would mean a profit of about €50m for a player who was signed just months ago.

However, there has to be a loser in a deal like this. Well, Fiorentina would be kicking themselves for not holding on to Rebic for another two months. The Italian side allowed the Croatian forward to go just two months before the World Cup and probably missed out on a €50m deal.

But, someone with brains at the club put a 30-50% clause of any transfer from Frankfurt in the player’s contract – saving the day.