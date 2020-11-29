  • MORE MARKET STATS

Edinson Cavani’s brace and assist inspire Manchester United comeback win at Southampton

By: |
November 29, 2020 10:11 PM

United dominated the latter stages, and the 33-year-old Cavani struck again in stoppage time, stooping to head past Saints keeper Alex McCarthy.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their second goal. (Reuters image)

Substitute Edinson Cavani produced a second-half masterclass, scoring twice and creating another goal as Manchester United hit back from a two-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Sunday.

Southampton had looked in control after Jan Bednarek headed in James Ward-Prowse’s corner in the 23rd minute before Ward-Prowse beat De Gea 10 minutes later with a curling free kick.

Related News

De Gea clattered into the post trying to keep out Ward-Prowse’s lethal effort and was replaced by Dean Henderson at halftime, and Cavani came on for Mason Greenwood.

United were much sharper and Cavani showed his quality to pick out Bruno Fernandes in space to score on the hour.

Cavani then put a header narrowly wide but as Southampton fell back deeper and deeper, the Uruguayan showed great reflexes to divert a Fernandes shot home for the equaliser.

United dominated the latter stages, and the 33-year-old Cavani struck again in stoppage time, stooping to head past Saints keeper Alex McCarthy.

The victory was United’s eighth successive away league win and lifted them to seventh place with 16 points, one point behind Southampton.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Edinson Cavani’s brace and assist inspire Manchester United comeback win at Southampton
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Barcelona vs Osasuna: Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona with shirt of Argentina great
2Cost of Tokyo Olympic delay put at about $2 billion: Reports
3‘That’s got Glenn Maxwell’s approval’: Fan’s on-camera proposal at SCG applauded by Australian all-rounder