Dwayne Bravo retires from international cricket: 5 facts you probably didn’t know about West Indian all-rounder

Dwayne Bravo Thursday retired from all formats of international cricket. (Source: YouTube)

West Indies all-rounder and former captain Dwayne Bravo Thursday retired from all formats of international cricket to prolong his career as a professional player. The 35-year-old player who had won the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings earlier this year represented his nation in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is since making his debut back in 2004. He isn’t a part of the Windies side which is currently touring India.

“Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game…I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion,” Bravo, who has competed for Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, said in a statement.

Here are 5 unknown facts about Dwayne Bravo –

1. Bravo grew up in Santacruz in the island of Trinidad in Trinidad and Tobago and started playing the sport at a very young age. Just like many other West Indian kids, Bravo was also inspired by Brian Lara to take up the sport.

2. A very few people know that Dwayne and Darren Bravo are actually half-brothers. Interestingly, Brian Lara’s mother is the sister of Darren Bravo’s grandfather which makes Dwayne also related to the West Indian legend.

3. Bravo became the first West Indies player to lead his nation in both Tests as well as ODIs by the age of 24. In 2013, he was appointed as the permanent captain of the national side replacing Darren Sammy. Bravo unfortunately fell off with the West Indies Cricket Board over payment dispute after which he lost the captaincy.

4. While most fans are aware of his viral track ‘Champion’, a few know that Bravo had started his singing career in 2014 with a solo titled ‘Go Gyal Go.’ This music video also featured his West Indies team-mate Fidel Edwards. In 2016, the ‘Champion Song’ was released and became famous during Windies’ 2016 T20I World Cup triumph.

Due to his stint with the Chennai Super Kings, Bravo became a household name in Chennai and played a cameo in Tamil movie – Ula, where he lent his voice and even danced to a Tamil song.

5. In 2008, when Bravo was part of the Mumbai Indians side in the IPL, the tournament clashed with West Indies’ Test series against Australia. The all-rounder managed to arrive in Jamaica just in time, thanks to MI owner Mukesh Ambani whose private jet took Bravo from India.