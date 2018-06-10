Dream come true! Labourer’s daughter Priya Singh heads to Germany for shooting championship

Priya Singh, daughter of a Dalit labourer, has been shortlisted to represent India in 50m rifle prone at the ISSF Championship in Germany’s Suhl from June 22.

For 19-year-old Meerut girl Priya Singh, it is really a dream come true! The young girl, who is a national shooting champion, will be attending International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Germany. Priya, daughter of a Dalit labourer, has been shortlisted to represent India in 50m rifle prone at the ISSF Championship in Germany’s Suhl from June 22. But, the journey was not an easy one for Priya. Lack of funds was a major reason that this achievement seemed a distant dream. But, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath granted Rs 4.5 lakh to the 19-year-old shooter to enable her to participate in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup.

Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI that when he heard of this news, he immediately granted four and half-lakh rupees in support of her. He has also directed the Meerut District Magistrate to provide all arrangements to help her to go to Germany.

The UP CM added that such a promising and talented athlete should not be kept off an international competition because of monetary issues. “We extended our support for that reason. We will keep this stance in the future also so that no athlete faces any such problem and they are encouraged to keep up the good work. I wish all the participants of the (ISSF) Junior World Cup the best and hope they get good news for the nation,” Yogi Adityanath added.

Priya, has meanwhile, thanked Yogi Adityanath and the UP government for the help and support. Ahead of the ISSF, Priya said she will now focus on practice only. She added that government has done so much for her and it is now her responsibility to perform well for the country. Having made it to the prestigious event on a borrowed rifle, Priya finished fourth in the qualification round. The government provides sponsorships to the top three qualifiers.

Priya was quoted as saying that she got this inspiration from the National Cadets Corps when she saw children shooting there. She then learnt shooting from there. She has won a total of 17 medals at the state and national level. Priya finished in the top four in the selection trials for the Junior World Cup in Germany. She said that she belonged to a village and her dad is a labourer, so going to Germany was beyond her financial capacity. She and her father had petitioned the Prime Minister, UP Chief Minister, district magistrate, but all pleas had gone in vain till now.