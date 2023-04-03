DPSG Cup to launch ‘Biggest School Sports Celebration’ for student-athletes – Details Here

Sports competitions in schools have always been an integral part of the education system. Besides providing a platform for students to showcase their athletic abilities, it also fosters a sense of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. With the growing emphasis on holistic education, sports competitions have become even more crucial. They offer a refreshing break from academic pressures and help students develop essential life skills that go beyond the classroom. Keeping in line with that thought, the Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society (DPSG Society) is launching DPSG Cup 2023 in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Dehradun.

The launch will take place in four districts for cricket, football and basketball for boys and girls in the inaugural edition. The celebrations will kick-off with 17 tournaments which will be held at 10 venues across four districts from April 17 to May 1, 2023. Around 3,500 participants from 240 schools are likely to participate in the inaugural edition.

For the first time in school sports, the DPSG Cup will introduce prize money for ‘Best Coaches’. attractive prizes for ‘Winners’ & ‘Most Valuable Player’ awards in 17 tournaments. The matches will be broadcasted on social media to celebrate the ‘young sports champions’ of the four “boom towns” of the country.

DPSG Cup 2023: Prize Scheme

Categories Prizes No. of winners (Team/Individual) Winning Team Attractive Sports Merchandise Medals & Merit Certificates 17 Teams Winning Team DPSG cup classic trophy 17 Teams Best Coach Prize cheque of Rs. 25,000/- 17 Teams Man of the tournament – cricket Attractive Sports Merchandise 3 individuals Most Valuable Player – Basketball Attractive Sports Merchandise 6 individuals Golden Boot – Football Attractive pair of football boots 8 individuals

DPSG Cup 2023: Detailed Schedule

Ghaziabad

DPSG Cup Venues Date Coordinates for Registration DPSG Cup Cricket DPSG Meerut Road April 17 to 24 Mr. Nitin Kashyap DPSG Cup Football (Girls) DPSG International April 17 to 21 Mr. Chetan Chauhan DPSG Cup Basketball (Girls) DPSG Vasundhara April 17 to 21 Mr. Mahfooz Ahmed DPSG Cup Basketball (Boys) DPSG International April 17 to 21 Mr. Mahfooz Ahmed DPSG Cup Basketball (Boys) DPSG International and Meerut Road April 22 to 28 Mr. Chetan Chauhan

Gurugram

DPSG Cup Venues Date DPSG Cup Football (Girls) DPSG Palam Vihar April 17 to 21 DPSG Cup Basketball (Girls) DPSG Palam Vihar April 17 to 21 DPSG Cup Basketball (Boys) DPSG Palam Vihar April 22 to 26 DPSG Cup Football (Boys) DPSG Palam Vihar April 22 to 29 DPSG Cup Cricket (Boys) ACA & Achievers Academy, Palam Vihar April 22 to 28

Dehradun

DPSG Cup Venues Date DPSG Cup Football (Girls) DPSG Dehradun April 17 to 21 DPSG Cup Basketball (Girls) DPSG Dehradun April 17 to 20 DPSG Cup Basketball (Boys) DPSG Dehradun April 21 to 24 DPSG Cup Football (Boys) DPSG Dehradun & Selaqui International School April 22 to 29 DPSG Cup Cricket (Boys) Selaqui International School April 17 to 24

Faridabad

DPSG Cup Venues Date DPSG Cup Football (Girls) DPSG Faridabad April 17 to 21 DPSG Cup Football (Girls) DPSG Faridabad April 24 to May 1

DPSG Society’s Vice Chairman, Mr Anshul Pathak, said, I am immensely proud that our schools have set the standard for achievements in scholastics and foundational domains like sports and arts in the country. We are committed to providing the best of education, technology, and innovative practices for the bright future of our young people. The DPSG Cup is part of our vision to offer a lifetime experience in the field of sports to the aspiring youth in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Dehradun. My colleagues and I look forward to welcoming our esteemed guests, comprising of participants and coaches, in our campuses in the four districts for the DPSG Cup. I also take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to the participants, coaches, and the principals of the participating schools for a marvellous outing in the DPSG Cup.”