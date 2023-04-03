scorecardresearch
DPSG Cup to launch ‘Biggest School Sports Celebration’ for student-athletes – Details Here

The launch will take place in four districts for cricket, football and basketball for boys and girls in the inaugural edition. The celebrations will kick-off with 17 tournaments which will be held at 10 venues across four districts from April 17 to May 1, 2023. Around 3,500 participants from 240 schools are likely to participate in the inaugural edition.

Written by Sports Desk
DPSG Cup to launch ‘Biggest School Sports Celebration’ for student-athletes - Details Here (1)
For the first time in school sports, the DPSG Cup will introduce prize money for ‘Best Coaches’. attractive prizes for ‘Winners’ & ‘Most Valuable Player’ awards in 17 tournaments. (File/Pixabay)

Sports competitions in schools have always been an integral part of the education system. Besides providing a platform for students to showcase their athletic abilities, it also fosters a sense of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. With the growing emphasis on holistic education, sports competitions have become even more crucial. They offer a refreshing break from academic pressures and help students develop essential life skills that go beyond the classroom. Keeping in line with that thought, the Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society (DPSG Society) is launching DPSG Cup 2023 in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Dehradun. 

The launch will take place in four districts for cricket, football and basketball for boys and girls in the inaugural edition. The celebrations will kick-off with 17 tournaments which will be held at 10 venues across four districts from April 17 to May 1, 2023. Around 3,500 participants from 240 schools are likely to participate in the inaugural edition.

For the first time in school sports, the DPSG Cup will introduce prize money for ‘Best Coaches’. attractive prizes for ‘Winners’ & ‘Most Valuable Player’ awards in 17 tournaments. The matches will be broadcasted on social media to celebrate the ‘young sports champions’ of the four “boom towns” of the country.

DPSG Cup 2023: Prize Scheme

CategoriesPrizesNo. of winners (Team/Individual)
Winning TeamAttractive Sports Merchandise Medals & Merit Certificates17 Teams
Winning TeamDPSG cup classic trophy17 Teams
Best CoachPrize cheque of Rs. 25,000/-17 Teams
Man of the tournament – cricketAttractive Sports Merchandise3 individuals
Most Valuable Player – Basketball Attractive Sports Merchandise6  individuals
Golden Boot – FootballAttractive pair of football boots8  individuals

DPSG Cup 2023: Detailed Schedule

Ghaziabad

DPSG CupVenuesDateCoordinates for Registration
DPSG Cup CricketDPSG Meerut RoadApril 17 to 24Mr. Nitin Kashyap
DPSG Cup Football (Girls)DPSG InternationalApril 17 to 21Mr. Chetan Chauhan
DPSG Cup Basketball (Girls)DPSG VasundharaApril 17 to 21Mr. Mahfooz Ahmed
DPSG Cup Basketball (Boys)DPSG InternationalApril 17 to 21Mr. Mahfooz Ahmed
DPSG Cup Basketball (Boys)DPSG International and Meerut RoadApril 22 to 28Mr. Chetan Chauhan

Gurugram

DPSG CupVenuesDate
DPSG Cup Football (Girls)DPSG Palam ViharApril 17 to 21
DPSG Cup Basketball (Girls)DPSG Palam ViharApril 17 to 21
DPSG Cup Basketball (Boys)DPSG Palam ViharApril 22 to 26
DPSG Cup Football (Boys)DPSG Palam ViharApril 22 to 29
DPSG Cup Cricket (Boys)ACA & Achievers Academy, Palam ViharApril 22 to 28

Dehradun

DPSG CupVenuesDate
DPSG Cup Football (Girls)DPSG DehradunApril 17 to 21
DPSG Cup Basketball (Girls)DPSG DehradunApril 17 to 20
DPSG Cup Basketball (Boys)DPSG DehradunApril 21 to 24
DPSG Cup Football (Boys)DPSG Dehradun & Selaqui International SchoolApril 22 to 29
DPSG Cup Cricket (Boys)Selaqui International SchoolApril 17 to 24

Faridabad

DPSG CupVenuesDate
DPSG Cup Football (Girls)DPSG FaridabadApril 17 to 21
DPSG Cup Football (Girls)DPSG FaridabadApril 24 to May 1

DPSG Society’s Vice Chairman, Mr Anshul Pathak, said, I am immensely proud that our schools have set the standard for achievements in scholastics and foundational domains like sports and arts in the country. We are committed to providing the best of education, technology, and innovative practices for the bright future of our young people. The DPSG Cup is part of our vision to offer a lifetime experience in the field of sports to the aspiring youth in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Dehradun. My colleagues and I look forward to welcoming our esteemed guests, comprising of participants and coaches, in our campuses in the four districts for the DPSG Cup. I also take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to the participants, coaches, and the principals of the participating schools for a marvellous outing in the DPSG Cup.”

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 17:48 IST

