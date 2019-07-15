‘Don’t take up sport’: New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham’s advice to kids after World Cup final loss

New Zealand’s James Neesham reacts after bowling a delivery to England’s Ben Stokes during the World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London. (AP Photo)

“Don’t take up the sport.” This was what New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham advised kids after his team went down to England in a thrilling World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday. The final between England and New Zealand is being touted as one of the best in the history of the tournament, where both teams were level at the end of the 50 overs. Even the Super Over could not produce a winner, with both teams scoring 15 runs in the 6 balls.

The nerve-wracking match was awarded to England as ICC rules state that in case of a tie in the super over, the team with more number of boundaries would be declared the winner.

James Neesham was at the top of his game on Sunday, and picked up 3 wickets for 43. He even bowled the penultimate over in which he scalped two of the English batsmen and gave away 9 runs. Neesham also scored 13 runs off 5 balls in the Super Over.

Neesham was disappointed after the game ended in England’s favour. “That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket, well deserved,” he tweeted.

But the 28-year-old, who is known for his witty remarks, advised kids to not take up sport. “Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy,” Neesham tweeted.

Neesham also apologised to the supporters for not being able to deliver what they wanted. “Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted,” he said.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was awarded the Man of the Match. Stokes (84 off 98 balls) and Jos Buttler (59 off 60 balls) led the fightback after New Zealand pacers had dismissed the top order early. Stokes kept losing partners at regular intervals, but he ensured that the scores were level at the end of 50 overs. He remained not out on 84. Stokes and Buttler were also entrusted with setting up a total in the Super Over, where they managed to put up 15 runs off the 6 balls bowled by Trent Boult.