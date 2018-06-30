Donald Trump tries to mock Cristiano Ronaldo, gets trolled by Portuguese President

President, Donald Trump proposed that Cristiano Ronaldo can be a potential future leader and might defeat Rebelo in a presidential election. (Reuters)

The FIFA World Cup 2018 fever is at its peak as this year’s edition is turning out to be more exciting than ever with new teams playing the role of dark horses and kicking major teams out. Football fever hit the United States President Donald Trump too who in a meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa started talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s main striker, according to a report by ESPN.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on an official visit to the US on Wednesday met Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Both presidents met to discuss their state’s affairs. President, Donald Trump proposed that Cristiano Ronaldo can be a potential future leader and might defeat Rebelo in a presidential election.

During the conversation, Portuguese president praised Ronaldo and said that he is one the best player in the whole world. Marcelo even said that Trump’s son might also know Ronaldo, to which Trump replied that his son knows everything about the Portuguese striker. Trump joking with Rebelo, made a statement that if ever Ronaldo stands for presidential election, he might not win.

“So will Cristian (sic) ever run for President against you? (Laughter.) He wouldn’t win. You know he won’t.”

To which Portuguese president replied, Portugal is very different from the US.

“President, you know — you know something — I must tell you, Portugal is not the United States. It’s a little different.”

Portugal has been in fine form in the ongoing edition of the World Cup with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo leading from the front. The Real Madrid striker scored a hat-trick in the opening match against Spain before netting another one in the second game. Portugal topped the table and will face Uruguay in the round of 16.