President Donald Trump said that the United States will not allow men to compete in women’s sporting events at the 2028 Summer Olympics, reiterating his administration’s position on gender policy in sports.

Speaking about the issue, the US President said he had signed an executive order stating that the government recognizes only two genders and emphasized that the policy would apply to international competitions hosted by the United States.

US Government reaffirms two-gender policy in sports

“I’m also keeping the men out of women’s sports. I signed an executive order declaring that there are only two genders, male and female.

Complicated, isn’t it?… We have put the world on notice that America will not allow men to compete against women in the 2028 Olympics,” Trump said.

LA 2028 Olympic schedule and opening events announced

In November 2025, the detailed schedule for the competitions in Los Angeles across various sports was unveiled on Wednesday, with the first medal event set to be the Triathlon.

The LA Olympics, starting with the Opening Ceremony on July 14 and concluding with a closing ceremony on July 30, are set to be the biggest ever, featuring 51 sports across 49 competitions in 18 zones spanning Los Angeles and Oklahoma City, with several new venues and expanded global participation.

“With Olympic ticket registration opening in January of 2026, now is the time to start planning what events you want to attend, which sports are coming to your neighbourhood and the moments of history you don’t want to miss,” said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover as quoted by Olympics.com.

“Athletes and fans from around the world now have what they need to plan an unforgettable Olympic experience,” he added.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will take place on Day 0, July 14, 2028, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, and the Closing Ceremony will take place on Day 16, July 30, 2028, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.