As the dust settles on India’s heaviest-ever T20 World Cup defeat, a 76-run hammering by South Africa in Ahmedabad, a ghost from the past is haunting the scorecard. For the first time since his T20I retirement in 2024, the absence of Virat Kohli did not feel like a natural transition but more like there was no roof over the heads when it was pouring.

The Virat Kohli consistency that counts

In the 2024 World Cup Final, when India was reeling at 34/3, it was Virat Kohli’s disciplined 76 that built the floor for a championship-winning total. Fast forward to February 2026, on the same stage and against the same opponent, India found themselves in a similar hole but lacked someone like Kohli to get them out of trouble.

The new-age top order, led by Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, has prioritised intent over insulation. While this ultra-aggressive approach worked in the builup to the T20 World Cup and even got them through to the group stages after a bit of a scare, against the likes of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi and under scoreboard pressure, the batting collapsed.

Kohli’s 100% success rate in high-pressure run chases

The statistical reliance on Kohli during run-chases is staggering. In the history of the T20 World Cup, India have successfully chased a target of 150+ only three times.

In all three instances, against South Africa in 2014, Australia in 2016 and Pakistan in 2022, it was Kohli who carried the team across the line, earning the Player of the Match trophy each time. Without his Chase Master blueprint, India’s pursuit of 188 in Ahmedabad looked like a desperate gamble that went bust by the tenth over. It is not for nothing that Kohli has earned the moniker of the ‘King’.

Abhishek Sharma’s form big cause of concern

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India had someone like Kohli whose career T20I average of 48.69 provided a guaranteed ‘return on balls faced. Come 2026, opener Abhishek has logged three ducks in four innings this tournament. The high-intent, high risk model is currently yielding a 75% failure rate in the powerplay.

Without an anchor, Suryakumar Yadav was forced to come in early in the innings. While Kohli too did not have a great run in the buildup to the final in 2024, the batter had proven himself in pressure situation and ICC tournaments time and time again to merit a place in the Indian XI in that title-decider, immediately after which he announced his retirement.

Over reliance on IPL strike rates?

Some critics argue that India’s scouting has focused too much on IPL strike rates and not enough on match-situation temperament, a trait Kohli redefined. While the team management insists on looking forward, the 76-run deficit is a stark reminder that in knockouts, their ultra aggressive brand of cricket may end up backfiring.

As India prepare for a must-win clash against Zimbabwe, the question will not be about who can hit the longest six but who can stay at the crease long enough to ensure that India’s batting survives long enough to explode not implode.