Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has clarified his stance on the controversy surrounding the relocation of the IPL 2026 final. Amidst growing speculation that excessive VIP ticket demands by local politicians forced the BCCI’s hand, Shivakumar insisted that the decision was purely based on infrastructure and capacity.

Dismissing the rumors via social media, the DyCM pointed to the sheer scale of the alternative venue as the primary factor.

“BCCI’s decision has got nothing to do with VIP-ticket demands by Karnataka politicians. It could be due to a bigger stadium in Ahmedabad,” said DyCM DK Shivakumar in a video shared on X.

#Bengaluru will NOT host #IPL-2026 final, #Ahmedabad will host the summit clash. #BCCI’s decision has got nothing to do with VIP-ticket demands by #Karnataka politicians. It could be due to a bigger stadium in Ahmedabad, says DyCM DK Shivakumar@timesofindia pic.twitter.com/QvJUV4ndsB — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) May 6, 2026

The statement comes after reports suggested that requirements from local authorities in Bengaluru were “beyond the scope” of established BCCI protocols. Despite the political friction, Shivakumar maintained that the move was a logistical choice rather than a result of ticket-related standoffs.

The IPL Governing Council (GC), in a tweet also clarified that the reason to relocate the playoffs and the final was logistical.

Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case.



Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association… — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2026

RCB Robbed of Home Final

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have effectively been robbed of their chance to defend their title on home turf. Even if the team qualifies for the summit clash, they will not be playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As per the official announcement made by the IPL Governing Council on May 6, the 2026 playoffs will be conducted across three distinct venues as a “special case,” moving the final away from the defending champions’ home for the second consecutive year.

IPL 2026 Playoff Venues and Schedule