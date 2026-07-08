Novak Djokovic has compared his latest Wimbledon marathon with Lionel Messi‘s exploits at the FIFA World Cup, joking that he would happily trade more than five hours on a tennis court for the Argentine captain’s 90-minute football matches.

Fresh from winning the longest Wimbledon quarter-final of his career, the seven-time champion was asked about Messi, who had earlier inspired Argentina to a dramatic comeback victory over Egypt at the FIFA World Cup. Djokovic’s response drew laughter.

“It would be nice to play 90 minutes like him,” the Serbian said with a smile after spending more than five hours on Centre Court.

The comment came after two of sport’s greatest competitors, both still performing at the highest level well into their late 30s, produced memorable displays on the same day.

Djokovic survives Wimbledon marathon

Djokovic booked his place in another Wimbledon semi-final after defeating Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) in a match lasting five hours and 15 minutes.

The victory sent the 39-year-old into a record eighth successive Wimbledon semi-final and extended his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Reflecting on another physically demanding contest, Djokovic said those were the moments that continued to motivate him.

“These are the kind of moments that I still play tennis for,” he said.

“I’m still able to battle these young guys that have 15 years less than me. I’m able to beat them at the tightest possible scoreline.”

The Serbian admitted he would have preferred a shorter afternoon on court, particularly with another match still to come.

“I wish it was the final, so I don’t need to worry about how the body will feel tomorrow,” he added.

Messi leads Argentina’s dramatic escape

Earlier in the day, Messi had played a starring role as Argentina recovered from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The defending champions looked on course for a shock elimination after falling behind through Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko.

Messi also endured a frustrating evening, missing a first-half penalty and striking the crossbar from a free-kick.

Argentina eventually found a way back into the contest. Cristian Romero headed in Messi’s delivery before the captain scored the equaliser minutes later.

Enzo Fernández then completed the comeback deep into stoppage time, sending Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland.

Two sporting greats still chasing history

Djokovic and Messi have frequently spoken of their admiration for one another over the years, with both continuing to compete at the highest level despite approaching the latter stages of their careers.

While Messi kept Argentina’s World Cup defence alive with another decisive contribution, Djokovic moved within two victories of another Wimbledon title after one of the longest matches of his career.

For Djokovic, however, there was one clear advantage football still holds over tennis.

Playing for more than five hours may have secured another place in the Wimbledon semi-finals but as he joked afterwards, 90 minutes like Messi sounds much easier.