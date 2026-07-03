When the final whistle blew at Toronto Stadium, sealing Portugal’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, the celebration instantly transcended football. Tears welled in the eyes of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, but they weren’t just from the relief of advancing. Pulling on a No. 21 jersey, Ronaldo stood with his teammates, pointed to the sky, and held up the shirt for the global cameras.

Portugal wasn’t just playing to stay alive in North America; they were playing for Diogo Jota.

Who Was Jota?

Jota was one of Portugal’s finest modern forwards, highly revered both internationally and at club level with Liverpool. Known for his work ethic, tactical brilliance, and clinical finishing, Jota earned 49 caps for the Seleção das Quinas, scoring 14 goals.

He rose to stardom through Paços de Ferreira and Wolverhampton after being rejected by bigger clubs for his small frame as a youngster, never coming through the ranks of Portugal’s traditional “Big Three” academies at Benfica, Sporting, or Porto. Jota was an essential pillar of Portugal’s attacking machinery alongside Ronaldo, lifting the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025.

The Tragedy That Shook Football

On July 3, 2025, weeks after celebrating Portugal’s second Nations League triumph over Spain, tragedy struck. Jota, 28, and his 25-year-old brother André Silva, a professional footballer with Portuguese second-tier side Penafiel, were driving through northwestern Spain to catch a ferry back to England for Liverpool’s pre-season training.

Their car suffered a tyre burst on the A-52 near Zamora, veered off the road, and burst into flames. Both brothers died at the scene, sending shockwaves through Liverpool, Portugal, and the global football community. A Spanish court later ruled no criminal liability was involved.

Why The Tribute Happened Against Croatia

Portugal’s Round of 32 tie fell on the eve of that anniversary, with the calendar turning to July 3 in Portugal just as the match reached its climax in Toronto. The emotional weight of the date sat with the squad long before kickoff.

Before the game, Jota’s image was shown on the stadium screen during the anthem. Players wore wristbands gifted by Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, each inscribed with a player’s name alongside Jota’s. Roberto Martínez had named Jota an honorary member of the squad back in May, calling the 26-man travelling party “27, plus one.” After the win, the players gathered to hold up his No. 21 jersey, which Ronaldo then wore through his post-match interviews.

Ronaldo, who scored the equalising penalty in the 68th minute for his first-ever World Cup knockout goal, spoke about the tribute afterwards: “We knew it before the game, it was a special moment. We speak today, our group, about the coincidence of life, it’s unbelievable. I was amazed because the situation of today means a lot to us, not only because we won the game but also the way. We know he is present with us. We won for Diogo, for us, for Portugal.”

Manager Roberto Martínez, who has called Jota “our light,” echoed the sentiment after the match. Jota’s close friend Rúben Neves, who has inherited the No. 21 shirt for this tournament, carried his coffin at last year’s funeral and has said the squad’s WhatsApp group with Jota and his wife Rute Cardoso remains active.

Portugal’s campaign marches on to a Round of 16 meeting with Spain in Texas on Monday, July 6.