Dinesh Mongia announces retirement from all formats of cricket, 12 years after his last international appearance

Former India all-rounder Dinesh Mongia has announced retirement from all formats of cricket. Mongia, who was a member of the Indian cricket team which finished as runner-up in the 2003 World Cup, was last seen playing for Punjab in 2007. He later joined the now-defunct Indian Cricket League and was subsequently handed over a ban by the BCCI.

The cricketer made his Under-19 cricket debut while playing for Punjab in October 1995 and amassed 8028 runs in 121 matches in first-class cricket. His has 21 first-class centuries to his name in first-class cricket. His steady performance continued until 2000-01 when he finally joined the national team on the back of some big innings in the domestic season. Mongia made his international debut in a one-day international against Australia in 2001 but he could manage to score just 2 runs. The left-handed batsman has represented India in 57 ODIs, scoring 1230 runs at an average of 27.95. While he played lone T20I and scored 38 runs, Mongia never played Test cricket.

Mongia, who had a pack of attacking strokes in his arsenal, reached the pinnacle of his career when given a chance in the ODI team against Zimbabwe in March 2002 and hammered an unbeaten 159 in the final match at Guwahati. The lone century of his international career that spanned over 7 years helped India secure a 101-run victory against Zimbabwe in the series decider and clinch the series. In addition to Punjab, Mongia also played for Lancashire and Leicestershire in the English county.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) handed him a ban for playing in the ICL. After the ban, Mongia lost all official connection with the game. Mongia was the only cricketer associated with the ICL who was kept out of the official circuit while other players were granted amnesty. In 2017, he again appealed for BCCI amnesty.

In the last season, Mongia was made a State selector by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).