  • MORE MARKET STATS

Diego Costa ends second spell at Atletico Madrid, club terminates striker’s contract

By: |
December 29, 2020 9:06 PM

Diego Costa ends contract at Atletico Madrid: Costa helped Atletico to the Spanish title with 27 goals and they also reached the 2014 Champions League final but lost 4-1 to rivals Real Madrid in extra-time after Costa was forced off early with a hamstring injury.

Diego Costa ends second spell at Atletico Madrid, club terminates striker's contractDiego Costa leaves Atletico Madrid: An Atletico statement said the 32-year-old, whose contract ran out in June 2021, had asked several days ago to leave the club immediately for personal reasons and on Tuesday he signed his release from the deal. (Reuters/File Photo)

Atletico Madrid and their enigmatic striker Diego Costa have parted ways for the second time after the La Liga leaders agreed to the player’s request to rescind his contract on Tuesday.

An Atletico statement said the 32-year-old, whose contract ran out in June 2021, had asked several days ago to leave the club immediately for personal reasons and on Tuesday he signed his release from the deal.

Related News

Atletico coach Diego Simeone paid tribute to the striker who was so influential in the team’s 2013-14 La Liga title.

“We have spent a lot of time together over the years, he has given us a lot and we have given him a lot too,” Simeone told a news conference.

“We spoke about his personal issues and the club wanted to help him without harming its own interests and we feel better now we have resolved the issue.”

Costa helped Atletico to the Spanish title with 27 goals and they also reached the 2014 Champions League final but lost 4-1 to rivals Real Madrid in extra-time after Costa was forced off early with a hamstring injury.

He joined Chelsea in 2014 for 35 million euros and was an instant hit, firing Chelsea to the 2014-15 and 2016-17 Premier League titles with 20 goals in each campaign.

He could hardly have had a more fitting second debut after returning to Atletico for a reported 57 million euros, scoring and getting sent off in a 2-0 win over Getafe.

The Brazilian-born Spain striker scored the winner in a Europa League semi-final against Arsenal on their way to winning the competition in 2018 and in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Real, although his second spell was mostly disappointing.

Injuries limited him to 43 La Liga starts in three years, scoring 12 goals, and opportunities were further limited by the signings of Joao Felix and Luis Suarez.

Costa scored in Atletico’s 3-1 win over Elche on Dec. 19 and said he was looking forward to healthy competition with Suarez, only to ask to leave days later.

“He felt the need to find a new challenge, and I’m sure wherever he goes he will do well, because he’s a fighter,” added Simeone.

“We want to thank him, Diego has given us everything as a player and as a human.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Atletico MadridDiego CostaLa Liga
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Diego Costa ends second spell at Atletico Madrid club terminates striker’s contract
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1English Premier League reports highest weekly number of Coronavirus cases — 18 players test Covid-19 positive
2‘Play’ in the pandemic: An evolved identity for ‘health, immunity and happiness’
3India vs Australia 2nd Test: Leader Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory