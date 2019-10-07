‘Didn’t like to face me’: Pakistan pacer claims ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career

Earlier this year, Gautam Gambhir made his foray into politics joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Muhammad Irfan has said that Gautam Gambhir was not comfortable facing him. In an interview to Pakistani channel Samaa TV, the 7-feet-1-inch fast bowler said that he was responsible for ending Gambhir’s white-ball career. Gambhir was dismissed by Irfan four times during the 2012 bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Gambhir played only one more series against England before he was dropped from the limited-overs side.

“When I played against India, they were not comfortable batting against me. Some of them told me in the 2012 series in India that they couldn’t sight my ball properly because of my height and also didn’t read my pace,” Irfan said in the interview.

Irfan claimed that Gambhir did not like facing him in the nets or the match. “He (Gambhir) didn’t like to face me in match or when both teams had nets, I always felt he avoided eye to eye contact with me. I remember I got out him four times in the 2012 limited over series and he was unnerved against me,” Irfan said.

Gambhir last appearance in a T20 international was during the 2012 series. He also was not picked for ODIs after featuring in one more series against England.

During the interview, the out-of-favour Pakistan pacer also said that he didn’t think that batsmen were scared of him, but people often congrtulated him for ending Gambhir’s limited-overs career.

Irfan also recalled an incident where current Team India skipper Virat Kohli told him that he was unable to pick his pace. He said that Kohli thought that the ball would be around 130kph but he could not pick him up as the bowls were being bowled at 145kph. “Once when he (Kohli) was batting he tried to pull a good length ball and missed,” Irfan said.

Earlier this year, Gautam Gambhir made his foray into politics joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was fielded by the party from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constitutency, where the former cricketer registered a comprehensive win.