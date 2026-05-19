A difficult IPL 2026 season, marked by inconsistent batting and underwhelming leadership results, appears to have reshaped the BCCI’s view of Rishabh Pant’s role in India’s leadership group.

When the Indian squads for the Afghanistan series were announced, one of the biggest talking points was Pant’s removal as vice-captain of the Test side. In his place, KL Rahul was named deputy to new Test captain Shubman Gill. Pant was also left out of the ODI squad entirely, a strong indication that selectors are reassessing his place in India’s broader leadership structure.

For a player long seen as one of India’s future captains, the decision reflects more than just a temporary dip in form. It points to growing concerns around consistency, leadership returns and recent performances across formats.

IPL 2026 became the turning point

Although Test cricket and the IPL operate in very different environments, the BCCI has increasingly started evaluating leadership credentials across formats.

Pant’s IPL 2026 campaign with the Lucknow Super Giants did little to strengthen his case.

LSG endured a disappointing season and failed to stay in playoff contention, while Pant himself struggled to deliver the kind of match-defining performances that once made him one of the league’s most feared batters.

His season had a few flashes of brilliance, including a quickfire 43 off 23 balls against Punjab Kings and a destructive unbeaten 32 off 10 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but overall, consistency remained a major issue.

There were also several low points, including a golden duck against Chennai Super Kings and another duck against Rajasthan Royals. Even his 42-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders came at a strike rate that failed to shift momentum in LSG’s favour, coming off 38 deliveries.

For selectors, the bigger concern may not have been the numbers alone, but the absence of control and direction in pressure moments, both as batter and captain.

Leadership questions begin to grow

Pant’s greatest value to Indian cricket has traditionally come in the Test arena.

His fearless batting has produced some of India’s most memorable overseas victories, particularly in Australia and England. But leadership positions come with different expectations. Selectors usually prefer players whose place in the side feels secure across formats and whose performances offer stability over long periods.

That is where KL Rahul gained ground.

Rahul may not possess Pant’s explosiveness, but he offers reliability, composure and tactical calm. He also remains part of India’s plans across both in Tests and ODIs and does not remain too far from T20Is either, which likely strengthened his case for a senior leadership role.

The contrast between the two players became sharper after Pant’s omission from the ODI squad. Once that happened, continuing with Pant as Test vice-captain became increasingly difficult to justify.

Why KL Rahul was chosen

The move toward Rahul reflects the management’s preference for continuity and stability during a transitional phase under Shubman Gill.

Rahul brings leadership experience, adaptability across batting positions, and a reputation for handling pressure without dramatic fluctuations in form. He is also viewed as a calmer on-field presence, something the selectors may currently value highly as India rebuilds its Test leadership group.

Pant, by contrast, remains a high-impact player capable of changing matches in a single session but his recent form has lacked the consistency expected from someone being groomed for long-term leadership.

A chance to rebuild without extra pressure

The removal from vice-captaincy does not diminish Pant’s importance to India’s Test side. If anything, it may allow him to focus entirely on what he does best, changing games with the bat.

With the one-off Test in Mullanpur beginning on June 6, Pant now enters the series without the added burden of leadership responsibilities. For both the team management and the player himself, this could become an opportunity for a reset.

Indian cricket has rarely doubted Pant’s talent. The challenge now is whether he can rediscover the consistency and control needed to reclaim a place in the leadership conversation once again.

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Team India squads for a Test match and a 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan in June

Test Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel

ODI Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar