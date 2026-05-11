Speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians exploded online after the franchise’s IPL 2026 playoff hopes officially ended with a last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur.

The trigger? Fans on social media claimed that Pandya had unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram shortly after the loss, fuelling rumours of a possible fallout between the MI captain and the franchise management.

But the situation appears far less dramatic than the internet initially suggested.

What exactly happened?

Soon after MI’s elimination, several screenshots began circulating online showing Mumbai Indians missing from Pandya’s “following” list on Instagram. The screenshots quickly went viral, with many linking the apparent unfollow to growing frustration around Mumbai’s disappointing season and Hardik’s difficult campaign as captain.

However, within minutes, fans noticed that Mumbai Indians had reappeared on Pandya’s following list. Multiple reports now suggest the apparent unfollow may have been temporary, accidental, or simply a technical glitch rather than a deliberate social media statement.

At the time of writing, Pandya continues to follow the official Mumbai Indians Instagram account.

Why the rumours spread so quickly

The reaction online reflects the intense scrutiny surrounding Pandya’s relationship with the franchise ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain ahead of IPL 2024.

Every setback since then, from fan backlash to inconsistent performances, has amplified speculation around dressing-room dynamics and leadership stability within the five-time champions.

This season only added to the pressure.

Mumbai Indians failed to build consistency throughout IPL 2026 and were officially eliminated after their narrow loss to RCB. Pandya himself endured an interrupted season due to fitness concerns, missing multiple matches with a back spasm.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed after the RCB defeat that Pandya had been struggling with a back issue and was being monitored by the medical staff on a day-to-day basis.

Is Hardik Pandya leaving Mumbai Indians?

As of now, there is no official indication that Pandya is set to leave Mumbai Indians.

Despite the disappointing season and the social media chatter, for now Hardik Pandya continues to be the designated skipper of the five-time champions.