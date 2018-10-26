Diana Edulji wants Rahul Johri out after sexual harassment allegations, Vinod Rai sets up probe panel

Vindo Rai decided to set up an independent committee to investigate the accusations after legal consultations. (Source: AP)

Former Indian woman cricketer and part of the two-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), Diana Edulji, was reportedly in favour of sacking BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. However, according to a report by The Indian Express, the chairman of CoA, Vindo Rai decided to set up an independent committee to investigate the accusations after legal consultations. The probe panel will investigate the charge of sexual molestation that dates back to Johri’s previous employment with Discovery.

This committee would include Justice Rakesh Sharma, a former Judge of Allahabad High Court, Barkha Singh, former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, and PC Sharma, former director of CBI. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 days and Johri has been asked to remain on leave until the matter is resolved.

Vinod Rai was quoted saying in the report that the committee would be free to probe allegations dating to Johri’s previous employment as well. “The committee is free to probe to all allegations against Johri – from past employment or with BCCI,” he said.

On October 13, the board had released a press statement, saying that even though the allegations do not pretain to Johri’s employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from the BCCI boss.

“Though the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. The future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation,” the statement read.

In another press release, it said that it was necessary to provide natural justice to the CEO by following a due process of law. “The Chairman was very clear that in similar instances, the person against whom allegations had been made, were permitted to represent their case before an independent committee which would then take a considered view after weighing all evidence,” it said.