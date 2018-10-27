Diana Edulji asks BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to step down, says his presence will make women uncomfortable

Diana Edulji has once again demanded the ouster of the BCCI boss. (Source: IE)

A day after Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai decided to set up a panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, Diana Edulji has once again demanded the ouster of the BCCI boss. Former Indian women’s team captain, Edulji told The Indian Express that she can’t even look Rahul Johri in his eyes and his presence in the BCCI will make all women including her, players and other employees – uncomfortable.

Edulji added that these allegations have tarnished the reputation of Indian cricket and by allowing Johri in the board a wrong message is being sent to girls.

“As a woman in the CoA, it was my moral duty to ask for the resignation because my women’s team is there, my women support staff is there, and there are women staff working in BCCI. He (Johri) will roam around freely in the office. What message are we sending to these girls? How can I sit in the meeting with him? I can’t look in his eyes. You can’t say now he can’t sit in the meeting, then how will CoA work? After all, our main goal is to implement the Lodha recommendations,” she said.

On Friday, the head of the BCCI’s Internal Complaints Committee, Karina Kriplani, resigned from her post barely six months after the parent body formed the women’s grievance cell. “Yes, Karina has resigned from her post as Internal Complaints Committee head. She has not specified any reasons,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The committee was formed after allegations of misconduct by Johri came up on social media. Before her resignation, Kriplani refused to comment on whether her committee would be involved in the Johri probe after the formation of a fresh panel, which has 15 days to submit is report.