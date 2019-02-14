Dhoti-clad players, Sanskrit commentary; watch this unique cricket tournament in Varanasi

This video of the tournament shows the players, comfortably enjoying the game wearing dhoti-kurta.

Donning dhoti-kurta with Sanskrit commentary in the background, the players can be seen playing an engaging game of cricket. A fascinating 10-over tournament match was organised by Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vidyalaya marking its 75th founding year. Several Sanskrit students and scholars from different parts of Varanasi participated in the game and showed how talented they are. All participants – from players to umpires to commentators – everyone was clad in a traditional attire for the game.

The cricket tournament, which has been annually organised for the past 10 years, says Sanskrit teacher Ganesh Dutt Shastri, focuses on encouraging Sanskrit students to take up sports and make a better future.

This tournament that we organise every year has the unique feature; the match commentary is done in the Sanskrit language, Shastri told news agency, ANI.

This video of the tournament shows the players, comfortably enjoying the game wearing dhoti-kurta. Shastri further added that all Sanskrit schools in Varanasi are taking part in the tournament with five teams in contest and all students wearing dhoti and kurta. The commentary in Sanskrit is being delivered by Shresht Narayan Mishra along with Dr Vikas Dixit.

Acharya Pawan Kumar Shastri of Shastrath Mahavidyalaya said that the tournament was unique and said that it is a proud moment for them as this tournament is known as Sanskrit Cricket League. Expressing his happiness, he said, “While on other days, the boys study Vedas and have pens in their hands, today they have a bat and ball in their hands.”