Dhoni reveals why he took Padma award in Army uniform; the reason will make you respect him even more

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India’s one of the most successful captains, was conferred with the third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan on Monday. It was also a pleasant coincidence that he received the award on the seventh anniversary of epic World Cup triumph. However, more fascinating aspect of the night that drew attention from all quarters was Dhoni accepting the award in uniform. Dhoni was conferred the rank of honorary lieutenant colonel by the Territorial Army on November 1, 2011 for his contributions in the field of cricket.

As he marched past the dignitaries present at Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Ram Nath Kovind smartly dressed in army uniform, he looked at ease. Dhoni took to Instagram soon after receiving Padma Bhushan and posted pictures of him with the President and his wife Sakshi in the frame. In a caption he summed up why he wore the army uniform to receive the award. Dhoni mentioned that he feels proud to receive the honorary award wearing Indian Territorial Army’s uniform and wearing that uniform increased the excitement inside him.

Later in the tweet he expressed his gratitude towards the men, women and their families in Indian Army for safeguarding the nation so that citizens can live free. He said that wearing the uniform was honour and that he feels proud to be a part of the Indian Army. Earlier, Dhoni was conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2007 and Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour in 2009.